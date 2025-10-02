Celebrity

Tyler Lepley & Serayah Talk New Netflix Movie & Black Love

Stunning Stars Serayah & Tyler Lepley Talk New Netflix Movie ‘Ruth & Boaz’ & Black Love [Exclusive]

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tyler Lepley & Serayah Morning Hustle Interview Graphic
Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Tyler Lepley and Serayah recently stopped by The Morning Hustle to chop it up about their new Netflix film, Ruth & Boaz, and they dropped gems on everything from career moves to the real meaning of Black love. The chemistry between the two stars was undeniable as they discussed bringing the modern adaptation of the classic biblical story to life.

In the film, Lepley’s character, Boaz, is a Black-owned winery owner struggling for respect, a theme Lepley noted reflects the fight for recognition many Black artists and entrepreneurs face. He emphasized how Boaz’s focus on his purpose ultimately leads him to Ruth, a powerful message about serving your calling first. Serayah connected deeply with her character, Ruth, drawing from her own life experiences. She spoke on the misconception of needing to be “healed” before finding love, sharing her belief that we are always a work in progress. “We’re just always healing,” she explained, advocating for meeting your partner where they are on their journey.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

The conversation got even more personal when Serayah touched on her engagement to Joey Bada$$ and the decision to keep their young son private for now. She wants to protect his innocence, a sentiment many can understand. Lepley, an only child and family provider, also stressed the importance of leaning on his “village”—his parents, fiancée, and therapist—for support.

Both actors, known for their roles on hit shows like P-Valley and Harlem, shared their appreciation for their craft. Lepley enjoys the depth of developing a character over a TV season, while Serayah is still buzzing from working with legends like Babyface on the movie’s soundtrack. With hints of new music from Serayah and the much-anticipated return of P-Valley, it’s clear these two are just getting started. Their new film aims to spark a cultural conversation, reminding us that authentic, patient love is still possible.

SEE ALSO

Stunning Stars Serayah & Tyler Lepley Talk New Netflix Movie ‘Ruth & Boaz’ & Black Love [Exclusive]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Diddy Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison On Prostitution Charges, Social Media Reacts

Hip-Hop Wired
Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere

Real Recognize Real: Black Social Media Users Rally Around Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Pick

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close