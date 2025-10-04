D4vd’s Manager Speaks Out Amid Celeste Rivas Death Probe, Police Detail Teen’s Timeline

The ongoing investigation into the tragic death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found in a car registered to singer D4vd, has prompted a public response from his manager. D4vd’s manager, Josh Marshall, has spoken out to dispel rumors about his personal involvement, asserting his distance from the client and the crime itself.

Marshall, who goes by JMogul online, addressed the controversy directly in the comments of a TikTok video, a statement he later confirmed to LA Mag. Marshall specifically targeted the rumor that he had received an email from Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family in 2024, informing him the teen was missing. Marshall emphatically denied this, stating;

“I never received any emails. I had zero knowledge of anything, and I don’t live in California.”

According to E! News, he further sought to distance himself from the day-to-day operations of the 20-year-old artist. Marshall explained that his job is largely remote, saying,

“Also, I work remotely 95% of the time and my job doesn’t require me to have much interaction with any of my clients/David, as there are many others that work with him on a day-to-day capacity, not me.” The music manager concluded his public message by noting the emotional toll this has taken on him, stating, “This has been a tough time for my family as I am a father of 3 children,” and “In the meantime, I am with my family helping them emotionally get through the news of this tragedy.”

Marshall’s comments come as authorities release chilling new details about the timeline of the tragedy.

As BOSSIP previously reported, police stated that D4vd’s vehicle had been parked where it was towed “for several weeks” before the body was discovered on September 8. This means that Celeste Rivas Hernandez may have been deceased “for several weeks” before her body was found.

The discovery of her body occurred nearly a year after the 14-year-old was first reported missing in April 2024. Authorities noted that the body appeared “severely decomposed,” and the cause or manner of her death has not yet been determined, leaving the investigation open as to whether “there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body.”

The tragic timeline of Celeste’s disappearance paints a picture of deep distress. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department records show Celeste was reported missing three times by her family in early 2024 alone.

LA Times reports that her mother, Mercedes Martinez, made emotional pleas on Facebook, and family friends confirmed the teenager had run away before, once leaving a letter for her family.

A friend of Celeste’s mother, Rubi Alonso, confirmed Celeste had run away around Valentine’s Day 2024, but her last disappearance was reported on April 5, 2024. The family sought surveillance footage from a local liquor store, which showed her leaving her home, confirming she was walking away from her neighborhood.

Adding to the complexity, the Hollywood Hills rental home associated with Celeste’s reported boyfriend, D4vd, 20, was searched by homicide detectives who recovered “several items of evidence.” Days after the search, D4vd and his manager moved out of the home, according to the landlord.

A spokesperson for D4vd confirmed the singer “has been informed” about the case and is “fully cooperating with authorities,” though he has otherwise remained silent.