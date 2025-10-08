Celebrity

Donald Trump Mike Johnson Don’t Want Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

Good, Stay Mad! Donald Trump and Speaker Of The House Mike Johnson Don’t Want Bad Bunny At Super Bowl

Published on October 8, 2025

Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl LX halftime show has folks losing their MAGA-lovin’ minds.

Form the moment that Jay Z’s Roc Nation announced that the biggest streaming artist on the globe would be bringing his talents to Levi’s Stadium, the basket of deplorables have rushed to microphones and keyboards to reconfirm what we already knew, they are indeed deplorable.

Take NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson, who was asked by TMZ for his thoughts on the performance.

Recently, the hate went federal as Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson both voiced their obtuse opinions about Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio’s historic performance.

President Donald Trump, alaska mining
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Said Donald via Variety:

“I’ve never heard of him,” Trump responded. “I don’t know who he is… I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment — I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

So, “it’s crazy and “ridiculous” even though you “don’t know who he is”? Also, what was that last bit about “blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment”? Jay Z? Surely, Trump knows who Jay is and that he’s in charge of the halftime entertainment. Why didn’t he say his name? So many questions.

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

As for Mike Johnson, here’s what he told a reporter about Bad Bunny, according to The Hill via journalist Pablo Manriquez.

“I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view,” Johnson told a reporter, when asked for his thoughts on the controversial selection.

Johnson didn’t just decry Bad Bunny; he offered his own suggestion of who he would want to see playing halftime, “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood.

As vibe-less as that sounds, there’s been no mention of whether or not Roc Nation will continue to produce and manage the halftime show. The original 2019 deal was set for five years and should have ended in 2024, but the outfit continued to produce the show in 2025 and 2026. Should this be the final year of Roc Nation’s involvement, we’re likely to see many…whiter artists take the stage in subsequent years.

