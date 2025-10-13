Keep The Family Close: Drake & Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux Wear Coordinating Outfits For Adonis’ 8th Birthday Bash

Drake and the mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux, are celebrating their son’s latest milestone together.

The Toronto rapper and the painter were spotted together for the first time in a while when they threw a party for their son Adonis’ eighth birthday. The pair’s only child turned eight on Saturday, October 11, which his parents helped celebrate by throwing him a cowboy-themed party.

The decorations for the big shindig included wanted posters featuring Adonis’ likeness and a spotted cow cake, per videos seen on social media. Both Drake and Brussaux took the stage with Adonis to cut his birthday cake in front of the crowd in attendance, making for a sweet family moment. All three even dressed in coordinating outfits, wearing monochromatic ensembles mixing denim and other blue tones.

Drake is known for his love of the month of October, gearing up to celebrate his own birthday on the 24th. His record label, fashion brand, and other ventures are all titled OVO or October’s Very Own, channeling his affinity for the month–so it’s safe to say his adoration for October only grew when his son was born in the same month. But, while Drake is a Scorpio, Adonis is a Libra.

On his Instagram Story, the rapper posted a photo of Adonis in a pose that makes it clear just how much he’s learned from his father. The now-eight-year-old can be seen crouching down and throwing up his hand in a 6, the same motion Drake does to pay homage to Toronto, or, The Six.

Last year, Drake celebrated Adonis’ birthday with an adorable video of them playing basketball together. “Big Adi day happy birthday kid 7 years old,” he wrote alongside the clip.

The star also shared a letter from his son last year, in which Adonis thanked him for providing him with “such a good life” and “a good family.”

Happy Birthday, Adonis!