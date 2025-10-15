RHOP Receipts: Court Docs Confirm Stacey Rusch’s Highly Discussed Divorce Was Actually Real

Source: Phylicia J. L. Munn / Bravo

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle and Ashley in particular, might owe Stacey Rusch a big apology. After weeks of whispers, side-eyes, and accusations of forged paperwork, TMZ has officially confirmed that Stacey’s divorce from her husband, Thiemo Rusch, was the real deal.

According to TMZ, court documents show that Stacey and Thiemo’s marriage legally ended last year. A final decree was entered on Dec. 16, 2024. Thiemo reportedly filed for divorce earlier that month, stating that the couple, who married in Germany in 2007, had been separated since August 2023. The filing cited “no hope or possibility of reconciliation,” though fans now know that love had other plans.

Stacey revealed on RHOP that she and Thiemo rekindled their romance during a family Christmas getaway to Mexico with their daughter, Arabella. While on the trip, she learned the divorce had been finalized. Ironically, that closure became the spark for a fresh start. The timeline checks out, but that didn’t stop her castmates from calling cap on camera.

As Bravo reports, Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant led the charge in questioning Stacey Rusch’s legal status. They suggest that her so-called “receipts” looked fabricated. Gizelle even went as far as to claim Stacey “went to an app and made” her divorce papers. Meanwhile, Ashley pointed out that she couldn’t find any record of the divorce in public databases. She said that the whole situation was “not mathing.”

To clear her name, Stacey Rusch came to Angel Massie’s Truth & Tranquilitea Party ready for war. She offered actual legal documents and a calm clapback.

“We are divorced, and we are getting back together,” she said, putting the rumors to rest once and for all.

This season, Stacey’s storyline has taken fans on a rollercoaster. Stacey is navigating her split and a messy breakup with Thomas “TJ” Jones (who later claimed she paid him to appear on the show) and rediscovering love with her ex-husband. Whether her co-stars like it or not, the receipts are real, the papers are filed, and Stacey Rusch is officially divorced…and happily reconciled.

It looks like the #RHOP newcomer just got the ultimate vindication.

