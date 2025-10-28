Atlanta’s brunch scene just got a new addition on the Southside: T’s Brunch Bar, a vibrant eatery on Main Street in College Park that’s bringing big flavor and faith to the city.

\Source: Drew Visions / T’s Brunch Bar

For owner Teneshia Murray, faith and flavor go hand in hand. Last week, she celebrated the grand opening of her fourth Atlanta location, joined by media, guests, and radio personality Mz. Shyneka of Streetz 94.5 for an evening of food, music, and community.

Source: Drew Visions / T’s Brunch Bar

“During COVID, when they closed everything down, food was essential,” Murray said. “I told myself I would never be in that place again. I wanted to open a brunch restaurant, and I just went for it. I’ve been brunching ever since.”

According to Murray, stepping into the restaurant business was born out of courage and reinvention.

Source: Lauryn Bass/ @ItsLaurynBass

“Be fearless. Don’t be scared of no, and don’t be scared of failure,” she said. “You can’t be scared of no, it’s part of the process. If you want to be an entrepreneur, you just have to do it. Go for it. Scared money, don’t make money.”

The Atlanta businesswoman said she lives by a faith-first approach that has guided her through every pivot.

“You’ve got to put God first. I’m a faith believer, so I trust God for every single thing I get. When people put God first, they’re running from there.”

Before launching T’s Brunch Bar, Murray spent years in beauty and barbering. She owned Enve Barbershop for over a decade before selling it earlier this year to one of her longtime barbers.

Source: Drew Visions / T’s Brunch Bar

Source: Drew Visions / T’s Brunch Bar

“I started out when I got out of high school as a hairstylist,” she said. “After COVID, I kind of lost everything and rebooted. I still do salon suites because I had to keep my hand in it a little bit. The restaurant is nice, but that hair thing, that’s me. That’s my passion.” Source: Drew Visions / T’s Brunch Bar

Murray said her priority is keeping the T’s Brunch Bar experience consistent across all four locations: Midtown, Cumberland Mall, Arbor Place Mall, and now College Park.

“We are making sure that we keep our food, aesthetic, and brand all aligned and consistent,” she explained. “Now, you can come inside any of our locations and get your food fresh to order with great flavor, amazing taste, and superior customer service.”

Each restaurant serves signature Southern-inspired dishes, including Crab Fingers, Biscuits and Oxtail Gravy, Seafood Deviled Eggs, and Chicken and Waffles, along with newer favorites like T’s Beignets, Seafood Hashbrowns, and Cinnamon Roll Pancakes.

“We have seven different types of waffles,” Murray added. “Strawberry, blueberry, pecan, sweet potato, red velvet. I love waffles!”

“We Had To Come To The South Side“

For COO David Butler, expanding into College Park felt like the right next step for the growing brand.

“This location was empty for a long time,” Butler said. “We’ve got locations in Douglasville, Midtown, and Cumberland, and we said we’ve got to come to the South Side. Since they didn’t have something like this, we brought what my wife does best, with a twist.”

The husband-and-wife duo manage their growing business by dividing responsibilities between the kitchen and the front of house.

“At first it was hard, but now we just divide and conquer,” Butler said. “She handles social media and the front end, and I handle the construction and operations. We just make sure it all comes together.”

When asked what it takes to maintain a thriving business across multiple locations, Butler said it comes down to discipline and prayer.

“Prayer is the first thing,” he said. “We check in all the time and keep God first. There’s so much on social media pulling your attention in different directions. You have to stay focused and know your own lane.” Jamelle E. McKemzie, Ward 1 Mayor Pro Tem, presented a proclamation dedicated to the owners and the ribbon cutting was sealed in a prayer. As cheers followed, Main Street was filled with supporters excited for the success of the owners.

A Brunch Experience That Moves With Music

Inside, the new College Park restaurant feels familiar to loyal customers. It features bright colors, soulful playlists, and that signature “come as you are” energy.

Source: Drew Visions / T’s Brunch Bar

“We want a customer experience that feels like home,” Butler said. “People come in to eat, dance, and enjoy themselves. It don’t matter if it’s from zero to 85 years old. They’re dancing, laughing, and eating good food at the same time.”

Some of the guest favorites include drink options such as the Hartsfield Mimosa Flight, which features a sampler of blueberry lemon, strawberry lemongrass, white peach, and pineapple mimosas. Another popular choice is “The Magic City,” a refreshing blend of Crown Royal Peach, orange juice, and champagne.

Source: Drew Visions / T’s Brunch Bar

“This Is Definitely The Spot“

Actor Alex Hibbert, best known for his role as Kevin on The Chi, was among the guests who stopped by the grand opening and shared his first impression.

“I had the oxtail omelet. I’m Jamaican, so oxtail is really my favorite meal,” he joked with a smirk. “Haha, for real, this is definitely the spot to come to have some nice, awesome mimosas. Everything was good. I love the vibe over here.”

A Staple In The Making

With four thriving locations and a loyal following, T’s Brunch Bar is positioning itself as a cultural staple.

Source: Drew Visions/ T’s Brunch Bar

Murray said that ultimately her mission is to feed people’s spirits as much as their stomachs.

“I’m just so excited,” she said. “I wasn’t even familiar with College Park like that, but now I love it. The community here is so nice, so welcoming, so supportive.”

T’s Brunch Bar is open seven days a week: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit tsbrunchbaratl.com