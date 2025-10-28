ONE Musicfest Exclusive: Reagan Gomez Talks Her Doechii Devotion, ‘The Chi’ & The Holiday Hijinks Of ‘Unexpected Christmas’ [Exclusive]

Amid a lineup of heavy hitters hitting the stage at ONE Musicfest, a sea of celebs flocked to the backstage lounge, including Unexpected Christmas actress and admitted Doechii devotee, Reagan Gomez. Gomez was among the stars spilling on their excitement to BOSSIP, buzzing about the weekend’s performances and the festival’s nonstop energy.

“First of all, I heard Doechii’s going to be here. I’m the biggest Doechii fan. I really, really am, so I’m excited to see her,” Gomez told BOSSIP at the festival. “Leon Thomas is going to be here. I’m a fan of his. And actually, I believe we’re going to be showing the trailer for our new movie, An Unexpected Christmas.

Gomez, who became a household name through her iconic time on The Parent ’Hood, also opened up about the project that features an all-star cast and holiday hijinks.

As previously reported, Unexpected Christmas stars the likes of Reagan, Lil Rel Howery, Tabitha Brown, and DomiNque Perry.

The Scotts’ picture-perfect Christmas celebration quickly spirals into secrets, surprises, and sibling squabbles in the comedy-drama from 3 Diamonds Films.

Written by Cassandra Mann and directed by Michael Vaughn Hernandez, the film is produced by Trell Woodberry, Phil Thornton, and Perrí Camper.

“It’s me, Tabitha Brown, Lil Rel, Dominique Perry, Rico Ross, and Trell Woodberry, who’s also the executive producer. We are so excited about it,” Gomez told BOSSIP about the project. “It’s a Christmas movie. You know, Black Christmas movies are filled with family drama and a lot of family love. We come back together as a family at the end. I’m so proud to be in the movie and proud to be here promoting it.”

She also revealed that Unexpected hits theaters on November 7, with a soundtrack featuring October London’s lead single and a track by Tamar Braxton.

“The soundtrack is out, and it’s amazing,” she said.

Outside of her film work, Gomez reflected on her time on the final season of The Chi, where she plays Candice.

"We're coming back for our eighth season. That doesn't happen anymore, especially with Black city shows," she told BOSSIP "I remember back in the day when shows used to get six and seven and eight seasons. So I'm so happy that Lena [Waithe] brought me on with The Chi."

She also admitted that saying goodbye to her character was emotional.

“I’m really going to miss playing Candice,” said Gomez. “I’m going to miss all the characters and all the storylines. Seeing everyone’s beautiful faces on set every day was such a gift. But I know everybody’s going to go on and do amazing things.”

The actress’s enthusiasm mirrored the electric atmosphere of ONE MusicFest, which drew tens of thousands for performances by Future, Leon Thomas, Jazmine Sullivan, Doechii, and Mary J. Blige, as well as surprise appearances from Usher, Jeezy, and Fergie during Ludacris’ epic closing set.

Watch our ONE Musicfest exclusive with Reagan Gomez!