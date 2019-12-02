Sweet Black Matrimony-Dom: Reagan Gomez-Preston Celebrates 20 Years Married To Her Boo DeWayne Turrentine

Reagan Gomez-Preston Celebrates 20th Wedding Anniversary

Actress Reagan Gomez-Preston is dispelling the myth that Hollyweird matrimony-dom doesn’t last. The mother of two just celebrated twenty years with her boo and baby father DeWayne Turrentine. The couple jumped the broom back in 1999 after four years of dating. Now, they have two beautiful children together. Their daughter, Scarlett Annette Turrentine was born May 13, 2007, and son, Tyger Attila Turrentine, born April 2, 2011.

“Zaria” gave her hubby a nice shoutout on their anniversary this weekend and their story is too sweet. She wrote:

Lowkey just had a 20th wedding anniversary in Nov. Nov, 1999, we drove your Escalade to Laughlin, NV to get married, bumpin the Chronic 2000 the whole way. We got to the casino & had to wait for our mothers to catch up because the oldest of us, your sister, was only 20 and we needed to be 21 to check into our rooms. So you, me, my brother, your sister & brother all waited outside like some lost children waiting for our mothers to come rescue us so we could get married the next day. It’s been an incredible journey and I’m so happy we chose each other and that our children chose us @goldenchildprince. Excited for our future. To 20 more years.

Reagan owns her own production company, RGP Productions. Her company’s popular sci-fi web series, Surviving, was recently nominated for a Gotham Award recently. She’s a go-getter and hasn’t aged a bit! Hit the flip for more of her and beautiful family.