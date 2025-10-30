Uncategorized

'The Braxtons' Exclusive Clip: Tamar's Protecting Her Peace

‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive Clip: Tamar’s ‘Protecting Her Peace’ After THAT Sister Squabble —‘I Gotta Put Me First’

In the latest episode of The Braxtons, Tamar's tired of feuding with her sisters. "Sometimes sisters don't like sisters," says Tamar. "And they clearly don't like me."

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tamar Braxton is putting herself first after squabbling with her sisters on The Braxtons, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

The Braxtons Assets
Source: Courtesy / We TV

On Friday’s new episode premiering at 8 pm ET/PT on We TV and ALLBLK, we see Tamar talking to showrunner Oji. Tamar explains that the sisters are upset with her for trying to interview their niece Ashley and they’ve isolated her from the family.

“It’s really disheartening because my sister Tracy is not with us, and this is not what she wanted,” Tamar reflects about the situation.

The ladies had an explosive dinner where Tamar said drinks were thrown and wigs were pulled during the nasty blowup, and she’s over it.

“Sometimes sisters don’t like sisters,” says Tamar. “And they clearly don’t like me.”

Ultimatley, she says she has to “put herself first.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Episode 204 – “WHERE DID WE GO WRONG” – Premieres Friday, October 31, at 8 pm ET/PT on We TV and ALLBLK

A sister dinner turns explosive when Tamar drops bold accusations. Toni reels from loss while revamping her Miami show. Towanda’s Bridgerton bridal shower moves forward, but some sisters fail to show up – again. Tamar preps for her EP release.

About The Braxtons

The Braxton family is back! After much anticipation and a sneak peek that was released earlier this summer, the official trailer for the sophomore season of their hit reality series has been releasedThe series is set to premiere on October 10th at 8:00 pm ET on We TV and will stream on ALLBLK and AMC+. With weddings, career wins, deep rifts, and real healing, The Braxtons return to prove no one does drama, heart, and legacy like they do… bigger, bolder and realer than ever.

In Season 2, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn reunite with hopes of healing after tragedy, but life throws more curveballs than ever before. While Towanda plans the wedding of her dreams, the family is rocked by medical emergencies, explosive emotional confrontations, and the fallout from a public scandal that threatens to divide them for good.

Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary and Michelle Kongkasuwan (all for Blink49 Studios) and Datari Turner executive produce The Braxtons alongside Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton. Angela Molloy (SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted) executive produces for We TV.

A top cable original on Friday nights, The Braxtons Season 1 became We TV’s most-watched Season 1 original series upon its debut and ranked #2 amongst Black audiences ages 25-54. We all know that it’s never a dull moment when the Braxton family comes together and this season promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Abby Phillip On Viral Moment During Cam'ron Interview: 'I Knew That We Needed to End the Interview'

Hip-Hop Wired
Eddie Murphy In 'Dr. Dolittle 2' | What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

What’s Black On Netflix: November 2025

Global Grind
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Are Ye & Bianca Trying To Start A ‘Brand War’ With Kim Kardashian? Here’s What We Know

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Ellen Ector

Meet Ellen Ector, The 73-Year-Old Fitness Powerhouse Redefining Aging And Wellness

MadameNoire
Latest News
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Joy Reid & Content Creator Speak Out After DHS Uses Allegedly Altered Video To Portray ICE Threat

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

2025 Atlanta Funk Fest

R&B Singer Sammie Speaks Out After Atlanta Arrest As His Child’s Mom Shares Photos Of Alleged Abuse

NC A&T Homecoming 2025
31 Items

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

RHOP: Stacey Rusch, Wendy Osefo, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant

#RHOP’s Stacey Rusch Reflects On ‘Holding’ Wendy Osefo Amid Arrest, Robyn & Gizelle ‘Green-Eyed-Bandit’-Break Their Silence

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close