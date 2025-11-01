Celebrity

Janelle Monae Continues Holiday Dominance At 'Wondaween Festival'

The Queen of Wondaween: Janelle Monae Continues Her Holiday Dominance with ‘Wondaween Festival’

Janelle Monae loves Halloween and now she is one of the celebs whose costumes are a must see every year!

Published on November 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Source: Jenna Burke / BFA.com / Courtesy

Janelle Monae was made for Halloween, and every year she proves that it is her holiday. This year, she partnered with Barcardi for her inaugural Wondaween Music Festival and made it a fright night to remember.

The theme of this year’s event was “Vampires at the Beach,” and to make sure people got the message, Janelle posted herself in full vampire glam with a cocktail and colorful robe, to boot. Though the original marketing marked the location as “secret,” she later revealed that the horrifying spectacle took place on the Santa Monica pier.

Janelle was the hostest with the mostest as she sported a shirtless illusion vampire costume complete with fangs for the evening.

“I’m still trying to gather my words,” she said in a post about the event. “So many to thank but I must say thank you to the Wondaful spirits who flew into the country and from around the country to make it a SOLD OUT experience! You guys never leaked the location. You are etched in MY HEART for life! More posts coming about YOU.”

She took Allure magazine behind the scenes for her big night, showing the process for her full transformation into “the world’s most eligible vampire.”

“So, I do a lot of prosthetic, and I had to really transform,” she told the mag. “I use my girl Sharni Darden’s moisture-boost plumping serum because when I’m doing prosthetic, I can’t have oil or any real moisture on because we have to stick the prosthetics on.”

The event was open to only 1,000 Janelle Monae fans and was first-come, first-served; however, fans flooded her comments to say how much fun they had partying with the Hallow Queen. No word yet on who else performed on the night, but Janelle seems to be prepping a full event recap.

The Halloween vibes didn’t stop with her event. Janelle also got in costume as Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas to help the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles bring joy to its patients. While there she painted, read books and spent one-on-one time with the children and their families. We love a charitable queen.

In a Halloween-themed cover story for Paper Magazine, Janelle explained why the holiday is so important to her and why she wanted to do something special for her supporters.

“I told my team I didn’t need a number-one hit or millions of fans. I just needed 500 people who understood what I was doing,” she said. “I’m a theater kid, a musical lover, a cinema lover — I want life to feel like a movie, like we’re staging our own play. Halloween gives people permission to do that.”

On top of her vampire-themed function and stop at the children’s hospital, she also gave her fans another memorable Halloween costume, donning Dr. Seuss’ classic character “Cat In The Hat” for a fun photoshoot.

One thing about Janelle, she goes all-in on every single character. And every time, it’s a 10/10 with no notes.

Check out more fun photos of Bacardi x Janelle Monae’s Wondaween festival

Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
Bacardi x Janelle Monae's Wondaween Festival
Jenna Burke / BFA.com
SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News For Your Viewing Pleasure Halloween janelle monae

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Palm Beach

Let Them Eat Cake: Donald Trump Dragged For His "Marie-Antoinette Moment," Celebrating At A 'Great Gatsby-' Themed Mar-A-Lago Halloween Party While Americans Starve

Hip-Hop Wired
Janelle Monáe's Vampire Beach Presented by BACARDÍ Rum

Janelle Monáe & BACARDÍ Rum Take Over Santa Monica Pier For ‘Wondaween Festival: Vampire Beach’

Global Grind
Opening Of The International Day Of The Dead Festival In Mexico

Dia De Los Muertos Pays Respect To The Dead With Ornate Makeup

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Cam’ron Had 'Cheeks' On The Brain??? CNN’s Abby Phillip Breaks Silence On Their Wildly Awkward Interview

MadameNoire
Latest News
2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® - Day 3 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Joy Reid & Content Creator Speak Out After DHS Uses Allegedly Altered Video To Portray ICE Threat

Brandy Norwood Attends Stella Rosa Event

Brandy Explains Why She Abruptly Ended Her Concert With Monica, Says She Nearly Fainted

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's "Rebel Ridge"

Extremely Private Papa Aaron Pierre Opens Up About His Son & Teyana Taylor Swoonship—’Being A Father Is My Greatest Joy’

NC A&T Homecoming 2025
31 Items

NC A&Teaaa: A Gallery Of Aesthetically Exceptional Aggies Who Stunned At The Greatest Homecoming On Earth

Dior Homme - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row

A$AP Rocky Sparks Secret Marriage Rumors After Referring To Himself As Rihanna’s ‘Loving Husband’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close