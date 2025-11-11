Close
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Reportedly Doesn't Have Frontotemporal Dementia

Wendy Williams’ Neurologist Denies Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis, Fans Say She Should Be ‘Freed’ From Conservatorship

Published on November 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

How YOU doin’?!

A medical professional is backing up Wendy Williams’ claims that she’s not cognitively impaired, and fans of the former talk show host are rejoicing.

Wendy Williams Private Dinner
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The former talk show host reportedly does not have frontotemporal dementia, the medical condition a judge has used to justify keeping her in a guardianship for more than 3 years. According to reports from TMZ, sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that a top neurologist concluded she does not have the disorder that primarily affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

Williams recently completed a battery of tests in NYC, which reportedly led to the neurologist concluding she does not have frontotemporal dementia.

These findings conflict with an earlier test where she tested positive for the condition, according to Wendy’s guardian. The outlet spoke to multiple experts about frontotemporal dementia, who all said that the condition never gets better, only worse.

Williams’ legal team is preparing to file legal documents with the court in the next 2 weeks, which will pave the way for a hearing where they will ask the judge to terminate her guardianship. If the judge refuses to end the guardianship, lawyer Joe Tacopina will then demand a jury trial to ask jurors to free Wendy.

The National Radio Hall of Famer has been speaking out against her guardianship for years now, insisting she’s far from cognitively impaired.

Back in January, Wendy called into The Breakfast Club with her niece, Alex Finnie, saying she was unable to leave her current location due to her being under conservatorship.

“I am not cognitively impaired. But I feel like I am in prison,” Williams said about her current situation. “I’m in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s. There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Her niece added that the facility where Wendy is staying is highly secured and that her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has full control over her communications.

“This system is broken,” Wendy went on to say at the time. “What they’re doing to me is emotional abuse.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News Newsletter Wendy Williams

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026

Fans Lose It As Travis Scott Brings Kanye West On Stage In Japan

Hip-Hop Wired

Rihanna, Queen Latifah & More Turn Out For Brandy & Monica’s Star-Studded L.A. Tour Stop

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
On the set of Glory

15 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Veterans [Gallery]

Global Grind
Ajike Owens Susan Lorincz

'The Perfect Neighbor' Killer Is More Evil Than We Thought — Susan Lorincz Wants To Sue The Children Of The Black Woman She Murdered

MadameNoire
Latest News

Election Day ‘25: Zohran Mamdani Soars To NYC Mayor-Elect, Mary Sheffield Becomes Detroit’s 1st Woman Mayor, Dems Push Progress

Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2 Items

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Tina Knowles, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Kris Jenner

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Tina Knowles Attend Kris Jenner’s Bond-Themed 70th Birthday Bash: ‘One Of The Best I’ve Ever Been To’

Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ - Arrivals
25 Items

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close