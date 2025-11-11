Can’t Keep ‘The Wave’ Down: Max B Proved Prison Walls Couldnt Cage His Confidence In THIS Phone Call

Before The Wave came home, he was in great spirits.

In one of his final jail calls with OkayPlayer, Max B proved that prison walls couldn’t cage his confidence. Despite being behind bars in Northern State Prison in Newark, NJ, for sixteen years, he was still standing tall, and during the phone call, he counted down his final days.

Source: YouTube Screenshot

“I got 16 days left. I’m about to hit the town,” said the rapper to OkayPlayer.

During the call, Max also got in-depth on his relationship with his family,

“I feel blessed to still be a father figure and lead by example. I get to spend time with my kids on an older, teenage level. My daughters, my sons, they into music. It’s gonna be fun. I can’t wait for the challenge and I’m just grateful. I get all of this restored.” He also gave his thoughts on New York’s Sexy Drill music and tipped his hat to some of the young artists in NY like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Cash Cobain. “With the new sound, we all feed off each other. That’s how this generation is. My music’s like wave culture. It all runs together.”

A lot has changed in the world and in Hip-Hop since Max B got arrested. He started his sentencing back in 2009 when an alleged robbery went left and he was facing 75 years in prison. Fast forward to 2016 Biggaveli took a plea deal for aggravated manslaughter, which reduced his sentence to only 20 years. In short, 2025 is the year the Wave finally comes home.

