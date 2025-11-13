Close
Celebrity

Court Denies Tory Lanez's Appeal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Conviction Confirmed: Court Denies Tory Lanez’s Appeal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Published on November 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tory Lanez isn’t getting out of jail any time soon.

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion
Source: Jerod Harris / Warner Bros. TV

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, a California court denied the rapper’s appeal of his guilty verdict following charges for firing a gun at Megan Thee Stallion.

A panel of three judges from the California 2nd District Court of Appeal affirmed Lanez’s conviction on three felony counts, according to reports from AP. Lanez was convicted in December of 2022 of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

During the trial, Megan testified that in July 2020—after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s home—Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and told her to dance as she walked away from a car they had been riding in together with two other friends. The “Mamushi” rapper had bullet fragments in both feet that had to be surgically removed, publicly identifying Lanez as the person who had fired the gun.

Back in August, the Canadian artist’s attorney pleaded with the judges at oral arguments in the appeal, insisting: “Daystar Peterson is innocent.”

But this month, the appeals court rejected all of the defense’s claims of errors from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford, who oversaw the trial.

Judge Anne H. Egerton, who wrote for the three appellate justices, said it was okay for the trial judge to allow Megan to answer questions about how she felt testifying the day she took the stand, per Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff. At the time, she testified that when a woman makes allegations against a man, “people have a hard time believing you” and said that, “I didn’t want to say nothing in the first place.”

Egerton confirmed the jury was correctly told that those kinds of answers can be used to help gauge credibility.

This ruling also affirmed the judge’s decision to allow the prosecution to play a recording of a previous interview with authorities of Kelsie Harris, a friend of Megan and Lanez, who was with them during the shooting.

“Once on the stand, to say Harris was a reluctant witness is an understatement,” Egerton writes. “To question after question, Harris replied she didn’t remember, couldn’t remember, or didn’t know.”

The court also said it was fine for the trial judge to let the jury see an Instagram comment in which Lanez’s account said “that’s not true” on a post that said Harris had shot Megan, which his team argued against during the trial. Lanez’s lawyers argued there was no way of knowing who actually made the comment, claiming it was prejudicial in several ways.

Egerton wrote that “any error in admitting the Instagram post was harmless,” calling it a “minor issue in the case.”

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the California Men’s Colony near San Luis Obispo, Calif. He was moved to that facility after he was stabbed a reported 14 times by a fellow inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

megan thee stallion News Newsletter Tory Lanez

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Steam Machine & Other Hardware

Valve Announces Next-Gen Steam Machine & Other New Hardware

Hip-Hop Wired
Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Fits To Wear To Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Lyle And Eleanor Gittens Earn Title Of World's Oldest Living Married Couple

The World’s Oldest Married Couple Is Black Love At Its Finest — Meet Lyle And Eleanor Gittens

MadameNoire
"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere

Spike Lee Debuts The Upcoming Air Jordan 3 x Levi’s Collaboration

Global Grind
Latest News

Election Day ‘25: Zohran Mamdani Soars To NYC Mayor-Elect, Mary Sheffield Becomes Detroit’s 1st Woman Mayor, Dems Push Progress

Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2 Items

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Kylie Jenner Celebrates 10 Years of Kylie Cosmetics with Friends & Family

Kylie Jenner Admits It Was ‘Really Hard’ Having Kids So Young. ‘It Just Takes A Minute To Get Your F***ing Mojo Back,’ Says Khloé

MOWA Motion: Atlanta’s Elite Serve Southern Sophistication While Raising $1.3M At Affluent A Meal To Remember Benefit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close