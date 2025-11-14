Close
Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner Call Ray J's Lawsuit ‘Frivolous'

Nice Try, Troll: Kim & Kris Kuickly Kastigate Ray J's 'Frivolous' Sex Tape Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are calling Ray J’s latest sex tape lawsuit nothing more than a “frivolous” stunt.

Published on November 14, 2025

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

The saga that should’ve stayed in 2007 is back like it never left, and this time, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are calling Ray J’s latest sex tape lawsuit nothing more than a “frivolous” stunt. Read more about the latest news inside.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old singer has filed a new suit doubling down on his claims that Kim and Kris spent two decades lying about who really leaked the infamous tape. Ray J says he’s tired of keeping quiet, and he’s pointing fingers directly at the Kardashian-Jenner empire.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, he alleges that Kim Kardashian consensually filmed the tape with him back in 2003 and that by 2006, they both discussed releasing it. Not only that, he claims Kim suggested Kris should take the lead on getting it out to the public. According to him, the whole “leaked against her will” narrative was a storyline that benefited the family more than it ever did him.

He also says that Kris, Kim, and even Kanye falsely accused him on Hulu’s The Kardashians of sexual assault, extortion, and leaking revenge porn. These accusations, he claims, were so damaging that they eventually agreed on a settlement worth $6 million and a promise to never mention the tape again on their show. But Ray J says they broke that deal almost immediately, reigniting a narrative he’s been trying to escape for years.

But Kim and Kris? They’re not here for any of it. Their attorney, Alex Spiro, clapped back with a statement to Page Six, writing: “After realizing he is losing the case and losing his way, this disjointed rambling distraction is not intimidating anyone. Ray J will lose this frivolous case too.”

The mother-daughter duo previously sued Ray J for defamation after he claimed he was working with the feds to build a RICO case against both of them. This is also something their lawsuit says is completely fabricated. They insist no federal investigation exists and call the allegations “inflammatory,” arguing Ray J is using their names to keep himself in the spotlight.

Still, Ray J maintains he won’t be “sacrificed on the altar of fame,” and insists his new filing is about correcting a 20-year narrative he says was never true.

Looks like this fight is far from over, and the courts might need popcorn, too.

