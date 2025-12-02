Close
JD Vance Defends Trump On FOX News Interview

JD Vance Defends Trump On FOX News About Cost Of Living

Published on December 2, 2025
Vice President JD Vance used an interview on Fox News to defend President Donald Trump’s handling of the rising cost of living. He blamed President Biden and undocumented immigrants for high prices, even though economists say the causes are more complicated.

US President Donald Trump makes a press conference at the White House
Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Independent reports that Fox News host Sean Hannity did not ask Vance a single question about Trump’s past association with Jeffrey Epstein, even though the scandal is growing and Congress is preparing to release more Epstein files.

Instead, according to The Independent, Vance claimed young people cannot afford homes because the country “flooded” the housing market with “30 million illegal immigrants.” He said undocumented families are “taking houses” that should go to citizens and insisted that deportations are already helping.

The outlet adds that experts say this is not true. Economists told the outlet that the real reasons for high housing prices are low housing supply, high interest rates, and lasting effects from the Great Recession.

By contrast, undocumented immigrants make up a large share of the construction workforce. Removing them could slow building and make the housing shortage even worse.

Vance Blames Democrats For The Shutdown

Vance also criticized Democrats for the recent government shutdown, which lasted 42 days. Trump ended the shutdown this week by signing a short-term spending bill mostly backed by Republicans.

Vance said Democrats caused “a lot of stress for our troops,” left air traffic controllers unpaid, and made families fear they would lose their food benefits, “all for literally nothing.”

The Independent states that Democrats pushed for expanded Obamacare subsidies, but the final deal did not include them.

Congress Pushes To Release Epstein Files As New Emails Surface

While Vance defended the administration, the interview completely avoided the Epstein scandal. According to The Independent, newly sworn-in Representative Adelita Grijalva of Arizona provided the last vote needed to move forward with a bipartisan effort to force the release of all remaining Epstein records.

The outlet also reports that Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released new emails this week. In them, Epstein claimed Trump “knew about the girls” he was recruiting and said Trump asked Ghislaine Maxwell “to stop.” 

Trump denies any wrongdoing.

Vance closed the interview by praising Trump’s leadership. He told Hannity that Trump can “handle 10 different problems at once” and has “supernatural” political instincts.

What a Capitol Hill update.

