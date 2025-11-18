Close
Celebrity

Cynthia Erivo & Misty Copeland Debut 'No Good Deed' Duet

Cynthia Erivo & Misty Copeland Bring #BlackGirlMagic To Wickedly Excellent ‘No Good Deed’ Duet

The entertainment titans collaborated ahead of the Wicked: For Good release on a duet for the track 'No Good Deed'

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

#BlackGirlMagic makers Cynthia Erivo and ballerina Misty Copeland set the internet ablaze with their stirring duet for the Wicked: For Good track “No Good Deed.”

WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed
Source: WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed / WICKED: FOR GOOD | “No Good Deed

Fresh off the pointe shoes of retiring from her perch as principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre (ABT), Copeland gracefully accompanied Erivo through a soul-stirring live rendition of the song.

“This raw new interpretation takes ‘No Good Deed’ in a strikingly different direction from the version audiences will hear in Wicked: For Good,” a press release for the performance stated. “Recorded live, the performance unites two artistic luminaries in perfect sync — a cinematic fusion of music and movement that embodies grace, strength, and transformation.”

In a rare moment of press that doesn’t include her costar, Ariana Grande, Erivo reminded everyone why she currently sits just one award away from the coveted EGOT status. Many fans felt she should have taken home the Oscar for her performance in the first Wicked film; however, if early reviews are any indication, she’s coming for another nomination for her performance in the highly anticipated sequel.

As for Misty, though she’s no longer a principal ballerina, she’s spent the last few weeks assuring her fans that this is not the end of the road for her as a dancer. For those unfamiliar with her historic journey to ABT’s legendary status, Copeland was handpicked by the late, great music icon Prince for his 2009 “Crimson and Clover” video, and was later made a key part of his 20Ten World Tour for its two-year run. Her appointment as principal made her the first Black woman in ABT’s history to achieve the feat.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that these two giants of their crafts always make beautiful art together. In 2016, the pair performed an impromptu performance for Cosmopolitan magazine of George Gershwin’s “Summertime.”

“Sometimes different forms of art collide to create one!,” Erivo said in a caption of the performance. “I make music with my voice and @mistyonpointe used it to paint pictures with her body. Thank you @cosmopolitan for bringing us together.”

Stunning!

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox Warns Dreamers Not To ‘Date 50 Cent’ — And 50 Responds In Peak Petty Fashion

MadameNoire
Bravocon 2025

Shade Sisterhood And Style: 10 Top BravoCon 2025 Moments

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
17th Annual ASCAP Women Behind the Music

Kehlani, Kali Uchis And EJAE Named 2025 ASCAP Women Behind The Music Honorees

Global Grind
Latest News

Election Day ‘25: Zohran Mamdani Soars To NYC Mayor-Elect, Mary Sheffield Becomes Detroit’s 1st Woman Mayor, Dems Push Progress

Bhad Bhabie Attends Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
2 Items

Bhad Bhabie’s Befuddling Brown Halloween Costume Reignites ‘Blackfishing’ Backlash, Angela White Defends Her Mystifyingly Melanated Homegirl

Kayla Nicole celebrates ICONIC Girlfriends in TV, Film & Media x Hollywood Confidential

Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Arrivals
18 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 120

Hampton University Homecoming hotties
36 Items

Slayyys By The Sea! A Gallery Of Hampton Hotties Who Elevated The Standard Of Excellence At Homecoming 2025

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close