Ariana Grande released the highly anticipated music video for her single “The Boy Is Mine,” and it features a special cameo from Brandy and Monica.

Upon the release of her latest album eternal sunshine, fans were elated to see the familiar song title on Grande‘s tracklist. The homage to Brandy and Monica‘s 1998 Grammy-award-winning duet could have ended there, but the petite vocalist decided to take it a step further. And we are here for it.

The music video—a film noir Catwoman fantasy—begins with the two 90s icons appearing as newscasters, sitting side by side.

Monica posted about the reunion on Instagram with a beautiful image of herself and the “I Wanna Be Down” singer. She thanked Grande for their inclusion saying,

“Such a pleasure ðŸ–¤ Love to you ALWAYS”

And then dropped a little history lesson in her Instagram stories,

“This week, 26 years ago on June 5, 1998 THE BOY IS MINE reached number 1 Billboard Hot 100 … History … Legacy @brandy.”

Iconic. Praise for Grande’s creative visuals didn’t stop at Brandy and Monica. Academy Award winner Halle Berry also took a second to show her some love. Berry’s 2004 portrayal of Catwoman was a cultural moment as she became only the second Black woman in history to don the suit. It was also the first and is still the only stand-alone film that centers on the character. In the meantime, Brandy is reprising her role as Cinderella in Disney+’s Descendants: The Rise of Red on July 12. One thing’s for sure, B-Rocka won’t be inviting Ray J to the premiere.

In a sit-down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, Brandy’s brother confessed that his sister had separated herself from him.

“Brandy’s goals, since the beginning, have been totally different from mine. There’s a lot of things that I am involved with just don’t…some things I gotta stay over here with. Lately, even certain events that I think they’ve been having, I haven’t got the invite. And I’m good with that, I understand why,” he said. “A lot of the s**t I’m doing now, it’s a little more left field. It’s a little more outrageous, a little louder. A little more dramatic, a tad bit distasteful, at times.”

We love a R&B queen with strong boundaries.