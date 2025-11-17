Close
Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Stun In 'You, Me & Tuscany' Trailer

‘You, Me & Tuscany’ Trailer: Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Exchange Heart Eyes In Sweet Tuscan Rom-Com, Send Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are strangers-turned-potential lovers in buzzy trailer for 'You, Me & Tuscany'

Published on November 17, 2025

Social media is abuzz over upcoming Rom-Com You, Me & Tuscany starring Halle Bailey and Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page as strangers-turned-potential lovers who get entangled in a Rom-Commy conundrum stemming from one little lie in one large Italian villa.

Bursting with bright-eyed wonder is Halle Bailey who stars as Anna–a 20-something woman trying to figure life out after a string of bad decisions that include abandoning her dreams of becoming a chef.

When Anna loses her house-sitting job (and housing), a chance encounter with a handsome Italian man named Matteo (who happens to have a villa sitting empty in Tuscany) inspire her to jet off for Italy against the advice of her always-honest bestie, Claire.

But Anna’s plan to crash at Matteo’s villa without permission for one night falls apart when Matteo’s mother, Gabriella (Italian film icon Isabella Ferrari), shows up at the house unexpectedly.

In a panic, Anna allows Gabriella to believe that she is Matteo’s fiancée. Uh oh!

Naturally, that one little lie grows into a big problem when Matteo’s cousin, Michael (Regé-Jean Page) shows up and connects with Anna who, as you probably can guess, discovers that the heat between them may ignite a fire that will transform her life. Whew!

Check out the trailer below:

Produced by Will Packer and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kat Coiro, the buzzy film has all of the deliciously cheesy ingredients of a great Rom-Com with lovable leads, Halle and Rege, at the forefront of the feel-good story.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the two young stars opened up about their real-life meet-cute and more ahead of filming in Italy’s gorgeous countryside.

“I remember I saw him [at this year’s Met Gala]–you were wearing all red, it was so cool,” said Bailey about meeting Regé for the first time.

“It’s very weird ’cause you’re nervous and you’re like, ‘Oh, if I go up to this person, are they gonna be nice?’ And then I’m like, we’re doing a movie together, I’m gonna just go up.”

Jumping in was Regé who complemented his co-star perfectly during the cutesy chat currently going viral online.

“It’s kind of a wild place to meet someone,” said Page. “And we just kind of hung out because those rooms can be pretty intimidating. It’s a room full of every luminary in the world. So finding someone who’s just like, ‘Hey, you wanna be friends? Well, we’re gonna be friends. We’re about to go on this great long holiday.'”

Will you be seated for You, Me & Tuscany (on April 10, 2026)? Do you already have a date in mind? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the upcoming Rom-Com on the flip.

