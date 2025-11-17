Close
Celebrity

Rev. Jesse Jackson Remains Hospitalized With Rare Condition

Rev. Jesse Jackson Remains Hospitalized With Rare Neurological Condition As His Family Provides An Update

Published on November 17, 2025

An esteemed civil rights legend is in the hospital receiving treatment for a rare condition, but his family has provided an encouraging update.

2nd Annual Attorney Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards
Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Rev. Jesse Jackson remained hospitalized in stable condition as he continued to receive treatment for a rare neurological condition, his family said Sunday, Nov. 16.

The civil rights activist was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, per NBC 5 Chicago. At the facility, Jackson was placed under observation for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, according to a statement from Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization Jackson founded that fights for social change.

On Sunday, his family issued a statement clarifying his medical condition due to “inaccurate media reports” alleging that he was on life support, insisting that while the Revered is still in the hospital, he is in stable condition.

“Reverend Jackson is in stable condition and is breathing without the assistance of machines,” the statement reads. “He remains under the care of physicians as he manages progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a neurological disorder with which he was diagnosed in April. Contrary to specific reports, he is not on life support.”

The 84-year-old has gone through his fair share of medical issues over the years, and is thought to have been battling Parkinson’s Disease for the better part of the last decade. In a statement earlier this week, Rainbow PUSH Coalition revealed he was diagnosed in April with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, or PSP, a rare condition related to Parkinson’s, affecting just 1-in-50,000 people in the U.S.

A family source explained to CNN that Jackson has had brief moments of energy due to a medication he has been on for two days. Even while receiving treatment, he has shown brief but meaningful signs of responsiveness, the source continued.

While speaking on Jackson’s condition, his son Yusef added: “Today he called for 2,000 churches to prepare 2,000 baskets of food to prevent malnutrition during the holiday season.”

PSP is “a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements,” according to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Jackson “has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the organization previously said in a statement. “He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease; however, last April, his PSP condition was confirmed.”

Get well soon, Reverend!

