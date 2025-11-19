BelleCollective Reunion Clip: Glen Gets Asked About His DMs Debacle: ‘As A Married Man, Why Are You In The DMS?’

The Belles dive into Glenn’s DM scandal during the Belle Collective reunion, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip.

The reunion, titled “So Sophisticratchet,” airs Friday, November 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN, and it’s easy to see why.





Kerri will be confronted about calling the ladies’ hometown of Jackson, Mississippi, “ratchet,” which Tambra takes issue with. The two have a brief back-and-forth before the term “sophisticratchet” is brought up.

Not only that, but we’ll see tensions between Latrice and Lateshia split the Collective into two camps. Tambra will also discuss money issues, Marie and Cedric will lock horns about their relationship, and Selena will detail her grief journey, before one friendship is cemented as completely over.

In an exclusive reunion clip, we see Glen’s feet being held to the fire amid his DM scandal. After Latrice’s friend Amanda accused the Belle Collective husband of being in her DMs, Glen remains consistent and insists that he’s innocent while working to “be a better person.”

Not only that, he admits that he feels Latrice and her hubby Cliff are partly to blame.

Latrice says that’s not the case.

“When it comes to coming for you guys, me and my husband and have no reason,” says the Goddess Lengths owner. Lateshia then brings up a phone call she got about an alleged fight between Latrice and Cliff at their restaurant, Taste. Latrice allges that Lateshia is trying to “expose her” seemingly as retaliation, and then the talk goes back to Glen’s alleged DMs. “Don’t blame me for something tha your husband did,” says Latrice. “What did the DMs say?” asks Glen to which Latrice replies; “You’re a married man, you shouldn’t be in the DMS, period.” Carlos King then interjects and asks for his reading glasses so he can read the DMs word for word.

The Belle Collective reunion airs Friday, November 21, at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!