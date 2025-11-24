Tori Brixx Denies Sending Summer Walker Plentiful Pizza Hut Orders Amid Their Rich The Kid ‘Side Chick’ Conundrum

Summer Walker and Tori Brixx are locked in a heated public feud involving rapper Rich the Kid, and somehow, Pizza Hut has ended up in the middle of the mess. On Nov. 22, Walker jumped on Instagram to call out Brixx after claiming the DJ and model sent Pizza Hut boxes to her house. This happened just days after Walker revealed she’d used the nickname “Pizza Hut” as a code for her secret link-ups with Rich the Kid, who is engaged to Brixx.

Walker, who dated the 33-year-old rapper in 2024, posted photos of the pizza boxes she says appeared at her doorstep. She then publicly accused Tori of harassment, suggesting Brixx intentionally stirred up drama days after the release of her album Finally Over It.

In an Instagram Story, the 29-year-old singer wrote:

“So you harassed me off text free app while I was in the club last night having a time, not even thinking about you & now sending pizzas to my house after telling me you have my address,” adding: “So it’s giving, restraining order. Like your literally having a psychotic break over a man who literally is obsessed with me & 14 other women. Like, I really can’t figure out your issue with me specifically, instead of taking it up with him. I gave him back yesterday, babe. Now your dragging it. Like I’m really over the internet stuff, but ima put this here for the world n police to see in case you really decide to lose your mind.”

Walker went on to accuse the Instagram model of having “a mental break” over Rich the Kid.

“Like you’re literally having a mental break over a man who is obsessed with me & 14 other women. Like, I really can’t figure out your issue with me specifically, instead of taking it up with him.”

Summer then doubled down on her stance about preferring the “sidepiece” role, arguing that being the main partner comes with unnecessary chaos:

“This why I’ll wanna be the side, why would I EVER wanna be main, look at your life, this must [be] so stressful for you up every night going through that man phone finding a new b*h every week to embarrass you lol SAD very sad life to live.”

Here’s how Tori Brixx responded to Walker’s Pizza Hut allegations.

Tori didn’t stay silent. Hours later, the 35-year-old fired back online, insisting she wasn’t the one behind the Pizza Hut hoax.

“I didn’t send this hoe no pizzas, if I send some shit to her crib, it wouldn’t be pizzas. Call the police and have them check the cameras or card for purchase,” she wrote in the comments section of The Shade Room after the outlet posted the story. This hoe having a breakdown. I wasn’t in the way of anything she had going on. She just didn’t like the truth once it was out. How she upset w/ me because the audio comes out of her begging?”

Brixx also claimed she had receipts from 2023 and 2025, including one “from last week” in which Summer allegedly cried about her, adding: “Just stop Summer, you weird AF.”

She also alleged that Summer has been harassing her for two years and sent a shady message to the singer, citing the Pizza Hut nickname she wanted Rich The Kid to save in his phone.

“We are engaged and you know that. It was my choice not to get married because Rich and I had a few hiccups, and I knew we had a few things we needed to work on as a family. I’m not in a rush to get married and then have to get a divorce but what I do with MY man in MY household is none of your business Pizza Hut.”

Why are Summer Walker and Tori Brixx beefing?

Their latest explosion comes shortly after an audio leak surfaced, allegedly featuring Summer telling Rich the Kid to keep cheating on Tori with her.

The messages imply their situationship took place sometime between 2023 and 2025, according to details obtained by The Shade Room. Photos later emerged of the two on an undercover trip to Italy. In the audio reportedly recorded in July, Summer can be heard saying:

“You know, when you have time […] we always have a good time. You treat me so good, I treat you so good.”

She also expressed that she was glad Rich and Tori patched things up before their engagement in 2019, but she expressed that she wanted to continue seeing him privately:

“I’m so glad that y’all are back together. I want y’all to be together forever, and I just wanna f-k with you.”

She even asked him to buy her a new phone and store her number as “Pizza Hut” so Tori wouldn’t find out.

And where is Rich the Kid in all this?

Rich has largely stayed away from the online chaos. But after the leaked voice notes went viral — and Summer spoke on Instagram Live, accusing Tori of spilling the beans about their past while declaring that she “just wants to be the side”…

he hopped on his own stream, accusing Summer of blowing up his phone. Summer snapped back in The Shade Room’s comments, saying she only called to understand why Tori tried to expose her:

“Yeah calling tryna figure why the hell u just let her do that… lol ain’t nobody calling about you.”

What’s your take on this wild back-and-forth between Summer Walker and Tori Brixx?

