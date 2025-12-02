Close
Celebrity

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Slay 2025 Gotham Awards

Coordinated Couture Couple A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Sizzle & Slay 2025 Gotham Awards, RIHveal Fenty Family Holiday Plans

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's coordinated Gotham Awards style stuns, as they share the Fenty/Mayers family's holiday agenda.

Published on December 2, 2025

35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

RZA, Riot, and Rocki’s proud parents A$AP Rocky and Rihanna stepped out Monday, Dec. 1, for a dazzling date night, sizzling the 2025 Gotham Awards red carpet with coordinated couture.

People reports that Rihanna opted for a pink drop-waist Balenciaga gown by Pierpaolo Piccioli, accessorized with a matching feather cap, black leather gloves, and bling…

The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

while A$AP donned diamond earrings, an enormous diamond ring, a handbag, and a Chanel suit.

35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

The two attended the ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street to mark A$AP’s nomination for Breakthrough Performer for his role in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest.

Speaking to Extra on the carpet, Rihanna, 37, said she was “so proud” of her partner.

“Anytime I see him on camera in a movie, I’m like, ‘What?’” she said, laughing. “I get amazed because I didn’t know he had it in him, but he’s such a great talent.”

The cute couple who welcomed their third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, in September, also shared a rare update on life at home.

“The babies are amazing,” said Rihanna. “They’re all getting bigger and I cannot take it. My sons—oh, my God!—their faces are changing. Their necks are getting longer. I love it.”

Rocky echoed the sentiment in his own Extra interview, saying their kids are as “cute as ever.” Asked what surprises him most, he admitted,

“I’m surprised that the older two [are] getting along as much as they are.”

Rocky also spoke with E! on the carpet and gushed about the holidays, revealing that he’s looking forward to even more family traditions now that he’s a proud papa of three.

35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The rapper, 37, said he’s already dreaming of “a white Christmas with snow and some chestnuts roasting…logs in the fireplace—stuff like that.”

But mostly, he said his top priority is simple: “Togetherness. Just being together, that’s enough.”

Rocky added that spending uninterrupted time with his kids is all he can “ask for,” calling it “a dream come true…be with your family and watch them grow.”

What do YOU think about A$AP Rocky and Rih’s coordinated couture at the Gotham Awards?

35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Michael Loccisano
The 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Kristina Bumphrey
35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Hill
35th Gotham Film Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Hill
