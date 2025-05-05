‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Teaser: Denzel From Around The Way Reunites With His Man 50 Grand Spike Lee For Star-Studded New Joint

Before Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan became Hollywood’s most bankable BFFs, there was Denzel Washington and his man 50 grand, Spike Lee, who gave us culture-stirring films Mo’ Better Blues (1990), Malcolm X (1992), He Got Game (1998), and Inside Man (2006) over the span of 16 years.

Fast-forward to 2025 where the dynamic duo is back with their FIFTH joint Highest 2 Lowest—a highly anticipated reimagining of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller, High and Low, centered around a music mogul (Denzel Washington) faced with a life-or-death moral dilemma after being targeted with a ransom plot.

“In Kurosawa’s film, Toshiro Mifune is a shoemaker,” said Lee in an interview with Deadline. “In our film Denzel Washington is a music mogul with his own label and his reputation as the best ears in the business. So, this is the fifth film with the dynamic duo.”

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Directed by the Oscar-deserving Lee, Highest 2 Lowest also stars A$AP Rocky, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice (yes, you read that right), and Ilfenesh Hadera in the buzzy film set to premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

“And A$AP, man. Fire,” teased Lee about Rocky’s acting performance during an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s 7pm in Brooklyn show, per Billboard. “I mean, there’s some scenes with him and D head to head, he ain’t backin’ up. It’s like, ‘I’m here too!’ Very, very happy with the way the film turned out and looking forward to sharing with the world.”

Will you be seated for Highest 2 Lowest when it hits theaters on August 22, 2025, and then on Apple TV+ on September 5, 2025? Tell us down below and peep some internet buzz over the teaser on the flip.