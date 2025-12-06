Feet To Pavement! GloRilla Puts On For HBCU Bands With ‘March’ Music Video, Pays Homage To Drumline

Source: Southern University and A&M College / Getty

GloRilla is taking a page out of the HBCU handbook with her latest music video “March” which features Wilberforce University’s “Hounds of Sound” Marching Band.

After popping out at the Bayou Classic this year, it seems like Big Glo was more than a little inspired by her experience with Grambling State. The Memphis rapper released the visuals for her latest track and in it she takes on every role in the Drumline while giving a major co-sign to Wilberforce’s relatively new presence in the HBCU marching band universe.

Glo also showed off her dancing skills, which she’s been incorporating into her live performances in recent years. The nod to the popular early 00s Nick Cannon led film was definitely much appreciated by millennials everywhere as many of the iconic scenes were mixed into the visuals.

“Our students didn’t just show up, they showed out,” Dr. Virgil Goodwine, the university’s director of bands told REVOLT. “They met the moment, honored their craft, and connected with an artist who embraced them fully as rising musicians and cultural contributors.”

During a recent sit down with Ciara on her Level Up podcast, GloRilla revealed that she was working on a followup to 2024’s Glorious, which earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. If “March” is any indication, our girl seems to be gearing up for another year of hard-hitting anthems, club bangers and social media viral-worthy tracks.

Plus, Glo seems to be taking things with New Orleans Pelicans guard Brandon Ingram very seriously. Despite her tough girl exterior, she’s clearly sweet on her man. The tiny beauty has been stepping out to cheer on Ingram courtside at his games with fans capturing the cute moments they share online.

It seems like we should all start stretching for this new GloRilla era because she’s clearly coming with the songs to dance to.