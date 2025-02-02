Music

GloRilla Announces First Headlining Tour

Big T-O-U-R: GloRilla Announces ‘The Glorious Tour’ And Invites Fans To Fast With Her

Published on February 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GloRilla performs at WJLB The Big Show Featuring Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, GloRilla, Tee Grizzley

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

GloRilla is bringing her Glorious album to a city near you by way of her first headlining tour.

The “Let Her Cook” rapper announced the big news via a creative Instagram video featuring Real Boston Richey and Queen Key, both of whom will serve as opening acts on the tour. The festivities kick off in Oklahoma City on March 5th and will wrap up in her hometown of Memphis after GloRilla makes her debut at Coachella in April.

Big Glo Invites Her GloRidaz To Lock In With The Good Habits That Changed Her Life

Leading up to her tour, she’s locking in with extra focus and inviting her fans to take part in in the fun she’s calling the “30 day GloRidaz fast.” Big Glo detailed the month-long sacrifice on her IG as:

  • Don’t smoke or drink.
  • Don’t have sex.
  • Only drink water.
  • Go to the gym three times a week.
  • No clubbing.
  • No frivolous spending.
  • Pick a book & finish it.
  • Make at least one goal and complete it.

Related Stories

Y’all locking in with GloRilla? Her fans have noticed that she’s been spending extra time in the gym and it’s not the first time she’s mentioned keeping her cookies in the jar while she waits prepares for something bigger in her life. During a sit-down on Club Shay Shay, GloRilla revealed that she went on a 60-day fast leading up to her breakout single, “F.N.F (Let’s Go!).”

Her sacrifices always seem to pay off, so 2025 may be an even bigger year for the pint-sized emcee. Fresh off the heels of her musical guest duties at Saturday Night Live, GloRilla is headed to the 67th Grammys where she is up for two awards. Her comeback track “Yeah Glo” earned nominations in both the Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories.

Whether she wins big or not on Sunday, the Memphis-born rapper has more than proved that she has real staying power in music.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Congratulations Entertainment GloRilla Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Cardi B x Rah Ali

Back In Blood: Cardi B Gets Her ‘Lick Back’ On Rah Ali During Cannes Airport Run-In

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close