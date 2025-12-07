Close
Celebrity

Kai Cenat's Stream Awards Wins Overshadowed By Diddy Joke

Kai Cenat Wins Big At Streamer Awards, Host Dragged For Disrespectful Diddy Joke Amid His Historic Sweep

Kai Cenat made history at the Streamer Awards, but the celebration was ruined by a host's inappropriate joke comparing him to Diddy.

Published on December 7, 2025
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Streamer Awards were meant to be a night of historic celebration for Twitch titan Kai Cenat, who smashed event records with an unprecedented haul of four trophies. Instead, the annual event was tainted by an awkward and inappropriate joke made by host FanFan, who attempted to link Cenat to the highly controversial Netflix documentary about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Kai Cenat attends BET Awards 2025 - Press Room
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The incident sparked immediate backlash online and inside the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, where the Streamer Awards were held. Cenat, arguably the most popular streamer on the Twitch platform, was blindsided by the host’s poorly delivered attempt at humor, which almost overshadowed his incredible achievements of the evening.

According to The Mirror U.S., the uncomfortable joke occurred when FanFan, while presenting an award, took a direct jab at Cenat’s brand and then referenced Diddy’s troubles. She began by taking a dig at his recent content: “This year, as everyone knows, you broke the record for the most expensive haircut and the least educational university.”

She then delivered the comparison that elicited swift condemnation: “Oh, and also, congrats on your new documentary with 50 Cent. That was, that was you, right?”

Social media users reacted swiftly, calling the moment “absolutely horrible and way out of line.” One user posted, “Kai cenat doesn’t even look like Diddy, Those People just think all black people look alike.”

The atmosphere was so tense that fellow streamer Tylil took the microphone and addressed the host directly, stating, “If you’re all gonna be on the mic making jokes, at least let it be funny. Have a good night.”

The severity of the joke was amplified by its timing. The Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, recently dropped, prompting significant public discourse and even a response from Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, who denied the abusive parent portrayal and called the statements “salacious to promote the series.” Tying Cenat’s celebration to a documentary about serious allegations and criminal fallout was seen as deeply disrespectful. Between the inappropriate humor and the severe technical errors that led viewers to call the broadcast an “absolute dumpster fire,” the 2025 Streamer Awards will be remembered more for its failures than for the historic achievements it was supposed to celebrate.

Kai Cenat Achieves Historic Wins At The Streamer Awards

Despite the drama, Cenat accomplished a significant milestone at the Streamer Awards. Win.gg reported he won almost all of the several categories he was nominated for, setting a new record for the most awards won by one individual. Cenat, known for his record-smashing Mafiathon events, secured trophies for Best Collab, Best Marathon, Best Streamed Event, and Best Just Chatting Streamer. Although iShowSpeed ultimately won the coveted Streamer of the Year award, Cenat’s four wins cemented his dominance in the livestreaming industry.

During his acceptance speeches, Cenat delivered powerful, emotional words. After his first win, he thanked his community and spoke candidly about the importance of mental health, discussing the “things going through his head” during his hiatus after the Mafiathon 3 subathon. He asked other high-level content creators to take care of themselves, contrasting his sincerity with the chaotic atmosphere of the evening.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Celebrity News Kai Cenat Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Sounds About White: Donald Trump Removes MLK Day & Juneteenth As Free-Entry Day For US National Parks, Adds His Birthday To The List

Hip-Hop Wired
Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line

Beyoncé Just Kicked Off Holiday Shopping Season — And She Did It In Cécred Style

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Lori Harvey in fur skirt set

Faux Fur Friday! The 50 Best Celebrity Fly & Fuzzy Fashion Looks Of All Time (Tyra, Diana & Naomi Serve ICON)

MadameNoire
Mariah Carey's Christmas Time Tour Kick Off

The Ultimate Black Christmas Playlist

Global Grind

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close