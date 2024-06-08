Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ consequences just keep adding up, and Howard University is handing out several to the disgraced music mogul. The D.C.-based university formally announced that it is revoking Diddy’s honorary degree, which was awarded to him in 2014. Additionally, it terminated any gift and pledge agreements with the rapper.

On June 7, 2024, Howard University released a statement in which it was revealed that the school’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to rescind Diddy’s honorary degree. The university was clear that he was no longer “worthy” of its “highest honor.”

“Mr. Combs’ behavior as captured in a recently released video is so fundamentally incompatible with Howard University’s core values and beliefs that he is deemed no longer worthy to hold the institution’s highest honor,” the statement reads.

In addition to snatching Diddy’s honorary degree, the HBCU rejects every cent he donated. According to CNN, Howard plans to return his $1 million contribution from 2016 and end the $1 million pledge agreement with the Sean Combs Foundation in 2023. However, Howard claims Combs has yet to pay up for his promised philanthropy.

“No payments toward the $1 million pledge have been due or made by the Sean Combs Foundation as of this date, therefore no funds are due to be returned under the 2023 pledge agreement,” the statement revealed.

The institution is also ending the scholarship program in Combs’ name.

Diddy’s Downfall Recap

The revocation of Diddy’s honorary degree just added to the long list of troubles the father of seven faces. Since Cassie filed a lawsuit in November 2023, accusing Diddy of abuse and sexual assault, Diddy has been under severe fire. Seven other people filed lawsuits against the Bad Boy founder, and he is also under federal investigation.

If you recall, BOSSIP reported Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided in connection with a sex trafficking investigation. No charges have been filed against him — yet.

Just weeks after his homes were raided, CNN published 2016 surveillance video footage of Diddy physically abusing his former girlfriend of 10 years, Cassie. The singer was seen on camera seemingly trying to escape the InterContinental Hotel, where the two were staying. Combs, wearing a towel and nothing else, ran down the hallway and began to drag, kick, and punch Cassie.

The video was released just six months after denying Cassie’s claims and settling the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount. It is unclear if the footage will be used in the federal investigation.

CNN has also reported several of Diddy’s accusers/victims will be brought to testify before a New York grand jury. In addition to sex trafficking, Combs is also being investigated for money laundering and illegal drug activity.

What Does Diddy Have To Say About All of This?

Surprisingly, Diddy has made very few statements since the beginning of his demise. The rapper made all statements through his legal team with no explanations to be found. As of now, he has denied all allegations, with one exception. He did release a video statement in response to the video of him abusing Cassie.

In the video, he stated he “takes full responsibility” and that he was “f**ked up” at the time, but plans to get help. He did not address any of the other allegations stacked against him.

At this time, Combs nor his legal team have released a statement regarding the loss of Diddy’s honorary degree or Howard University’s statement.