Adriana Smith: Baby Chance’s Father Awarded Custody

Adriana Smith: Baby Chance’s Father Awarded Custody Of Premature Baby Following Death Of Comatose Mother

Published on December 26, 2025
Close-up of African American father gently holding his infant child hand while lying together on bed
Source: klingsup / Getty

Adriana Smith delivered her son, Chance, prematurely via c-section while she was in a coma as a result of blood clots. Smith was admitted to the hospital in June after complaining of a severe headache. When she became unresponsive, doctors declared her brain dead and placed her on life support for nearly four months. BOSSIP previously reported on the controversial procedure that raised serious questions about bodily autonomy related to Georgia’s abortion laws.

Baby Chance would only weigh 1 pound and 13 ounces when he was born.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Chance’s father, Adrian Harden, has been awarded custody of his son by Atlanta’s Judge Latisha Dear-Jackson in a ruling earlier this week. Despite a DNA test that certified his paternity, as an unmarried man, Harden had no legal rights to his son. Imagine grieving the death of your child’s mother, then learning that you may not even be able to take the child home.

Said family attorney Melaniece Davis:

“Mr. Hardin did not have any legal rights to his biological son Chance Hardin. He had no rights whatsoever. Even in a tragic situation where the mother has passed. So while he’s worrying about the uncertain future of his medically fragile baby, Mr. Hardin is confronted with the fact that legally, he could potentially not be able to take his baby home,” she said.

After navigating the legal bureaucracy, Hardin says he just wants to care for his child and honor Smith’s life.

“I just look at him, I see his mama. He’s got a lot of life, a lot and a lot of spirit. So, I just keep that going,” Harden said.

He continued:

“I cherish every moment with my son, and I’m so proud of my girl. My baby girl. I know she, I love to see him.”

11Alive reports that a fundraising campaign managed by Chance’s grandmother revealed that although Chance is still in the NICU without a scheduled go-home date, his weight is up to 11 pounds and appears to be well.

