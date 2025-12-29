Close
Celebrity

Anthony Joshua Injured In Car Crash That Killed 2 In Nigeria

Get Well Soon: British Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured In Car Crash That Killed 2 In Nigeria

Published on December 29, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Footage has surfaced of British boxer Anthony Joshua being rescued from the wreckage of a fatal car crash. The former heavyweight boxing champion, 36, sustained minor injuries in an accident in southwestern Nigeria that resulted in the deaths of two people, authorities confirmed to CNN on Monday, Dec. 29.

Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua - Fight Night
Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

The incident occurred along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway near the Sagamu Interchange in Ogun State, a notoriously busy stretch of road frequently cited by local media as one of the country’s most dangerous. According to Nigeria’s Federal Road Safety Corps, the Lexus SUV Joshua was traveling in collided with a stationary truck during an overtaking maneuver and was suspected of exceeding the speed limit.

https://twitter.com/FRSCNigeria/status/2005642653720068209

CNN reports that five adult men were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Two occupants were killed, while Joshua was rescued alive and treated for bruises. Two more were unhurt.

“Anthony Joshua is well and responding to treatment,” Ogun State Police Command spokesperson Babaseyi Boluwatife told the outlet, describing the boxer’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

Images and videos are circulating on social media showing extensive damage to the vehicle and Joshua being assisted out of it in pain.

BBC reports that a relative of the boxer spoke out on condition of anonymity, and said the news came as a “shock” to the family.

“We are hoping for his speedy recovery and also the people who passed away—I pray for the departed to rest in peace,” the relative said, adding that Joshua had been traveling from Lagos to the family home ahead of the New Year.

Joshua made headlines last week for defeating and breaking the jaw of Jake Paul in a boxing bout.

This story is still developing…

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

News

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

    Here’s How Beyoncé Got To Billionaire Status

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Love Galore! — Travis Scott & Tyla Rumored To Be Dating

    MadameNoire
    Esports Call Of Duty World League

    FaZe Clan Loses Five Members On Christmas Day, Social Media Reacts

    Hip-Hop Wired
    iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One - Show

    Songs, Videos & Musical Moments That Defined 2025

    Global Grind

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close