Venezuela: President Nicolás Maduro And Wife Cilia Flores Plead Not Guilty To Narco-Terrorism

Venezuela President Maduro and wife appear in court in NYC

Published on January 5, 2026
Donald Trump has thrown America and its citizens into yet another controversy following the attack on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of the country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, and his wife, Cilia Flores. It should come as no surprise that this move has garnered intense reactions, particularly from Republicans who supported Trump for his alleged commitment to “America First”, which included abstaining from wars in foreign lands.

VENEZUELA-US-CONFLICT-CRISIS
According to NBC News, Maduro and Flores both appeared in court in New York today and pleaded not guilty to several charges set against them, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and weapons violations. Maduro was defiant in court, claiming that he had been “kidnapped” as “the President of Venezuela”. He also added that he believes that he is a “prisoner of war.”

Venezuelan National Assembly Holds Inaugural Session For The 2026-2031 Legislative Constitutional Period
Meanwhile, back in Caracas, Maduro’s former Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has been sworn in as President in the wake of the capture.

“I come with sorrow for the kidnapping of two colleagues in the United States of America: President Nicolás Maduro and the first lady of the country, Cilia Flores,” Rodriguez said during the televised oath.

She continued:

“Let us swear as one country to move Venezuela forward in these terrible times of threats against the stability and peace of the nation,” she said.

While Trump and his obsequious MAGA bootlickers try to spin this act of war as a crime prevention measure, it’s not lost on many people what this military operation was really about: oil.

Madrid: Pro-Nicolás Maduro Demonstration At The US Embassy
Almost immediately after the news first broke, the internet became flooded with explanations about the history of Venezuela and how it affects American interests. The following video in particular has gone very viral for its straightforward breakdown and pointed questions.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

