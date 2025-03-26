Make America Gag Again: Trump Wants Financial Compensation For J6 Convicts, Millions In Damages Unpaid

Source: ALEX EDELMAN

Donald Trump finds new ways to be the world’s biggest jacka** every single day.

According to The Hill, Newsmax reporter Greg Kelly asked Donald Trump if he had any plans to offer financial compensation to the domestic terrorist MAGAs who were convicted and imprisoned for ransacking the country’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Here’s what the orange man had to say about it:

“Well, there’s talk about that,” Trump told the host. “We have a lot of people … a lot of the people that are in government now talk about it because…I really like that group of people. “They were patriots as far as I was concerned.” Source: Drew Angerer

This “talk” suggests that Trump is in favor of using taxpayer funds to pay this basket of deplorables. Speaking of taxpayer funds, there’s an insult to be added to the injury. According to CBS News, the Justice Department and Capitol administrator conservatively estimate that the cost of the damage done to the Capitol on Jan. 6 is almost $3 million and because of the pardons that Trump issued, only 15% of that cost has been repaid by those who were convicted.

Source: Drew Angerer

Rep. Gerald Connelly penned a letter to Architect of the Capitol Thomas Austin to get an accurate accounting for exactly how much the repairs will cost us as American citizens since Trump has allowed J6ers to abandon their responsibilities.

“Restitution was one of the most common sentences handed down to January 6th insurrectionists, but offenders were slow to repay their obligations, and taxpayers were far from being made whole,” he said in his letter.

The idea that any of us should have to pay a single red cent for the damage that any of these trash bags did that day is infuriating, but the idea that Trump also wants to GIVE them the same “welfare” that they constantly rail against when it comes to Black folks and immigrants is beyond me. Funny how that works.