Close
Celebrity

Donald Trump Stresses Midterm Win To House Republicans

Shook Ones: Donald Trump Desperately Begs MAGA Crowd For Midterm Vote, ‘I’ll Get Impeached!’

Published on January 7, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

JAPAN-US-DIPLOMACY
Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

2026 is going to be a big year in politics. The dumpster fire that is Donald Trump’s administration 2.0 rages on as we begin the 11-month journey to the midterm elections. As it stands right now, Republicans control the power in all three branches of government, but that could change if voters decide that the National Guard deployments, ICE raids, Venezuela attacks, government shutdown, and the ever-increasing price of…everything, has soured them on Trump’s “America first” agenda.

Eleven months might sound like a long time but Republicans need a political win badly, and wins in Washington, D.C., can take months to manufacture. The orange one seems acutely aware of this peril because during a recent speech to House Republicans at the Kennedy Center, Trump holstered his signature bombast and instead opted for a more concerned tenor.

”You gotta win the midterms. Because if you don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached,” said Trump.

It isn’t often that you hear Trump speak the truth, but he’s not lying here. However, it should be made clear that Democrats wouldn’t have to look far or hard to find more than a few reasons that the articles of impeachment should be put forth. That said, this blue moon of truth is a significant indicator of how dire the situation is for the right wing of America’s political eagle.

Like a weary conductor trying to get his orchestra to keep rhythm, Trump gave direct instructions to his splintering party on which issues they should be talking about to stop the bleeding, reports The Washington Post. In his estimation, trans athletes in women’s sports, violent crime policy, and efforts to reduce drug prices should be the only song Republicans are singing if they want to win in November.

Idea: If you scared, go to the church that you never go to, but that you made it seem like you go to, to win the votes of white Christian nationalists.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    cc_honeybrownskin

    Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies This Week, Vol. 5

    MadameNoire
    2025 NBA Summer League - LA Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

    Zhuri James Styled Her Father LeBron James’ Game Day Fit—And It Was Super Cute

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Testifies On Budget During House And Senate Hearings On Wednesday

    Senator Bill Cassidy Rips RFK Jr's Crackpot Vaccine Schedule, Social Media Reminds Him He Was The Deciding Confirmation Vote

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Sistas Key Art

    Tyler Perry’s ’Sistas' Returns For Season 10: Here’s What We Know

    Global Grind

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close