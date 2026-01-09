Traitors: Porsha Williams Says She Feels ‘Cheated’ By Her Early Exit, Calls Out ‘Cuthroat’ Candiace Dillard Bassett–‘She Flat Out Lied’

Source: Euan Cherry/ Peacock

Porsha Williams is speaking on her early exit from Peacock’s Traitors, calling out Candiace Dillard Bassett in particular for her deceptive actions despite them both being housewives. “I thought we were supposed to stick together,” said the #RHOA star.

On Thursday, season 4 of Peacock’s reality-TV stacked series kicked off with three episodes featuring fractured alliances, paranoia, and power plays. It also featured Porsha Williams becoming the very first person to be banished, after she ignited suspicion with her own actions.

Williams is not a Traitor; that distinction belongs to fellow Bravolebrities Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

and Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)…

along with Rob R. (Love Island USA).

In an exit interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act, Porsha said the fallout and the speed at which she was voted out left her reeling. She also flat-out said she felt cheated out of the experience, especially considering that she thought she was a strong player.



“I feel cheated. I really do,” said Porsha. “The fans feel cheated, too. There was a missed opportunity there. I had so much greatness I was going to bring, and so did some of my partners on the show. I’ve definitely been in my feelings about it ever since. “I was super excited to be there, and to see how it all played out — I wasn’t ready for how dirty it got. I’ve watched other seasons, and I feel like the lies and setups usually come later on. But I think they knew I was a strong player, so they pulled out all the stops early. It took multiple angles to get me out.” Porsha said she entered the roundtable where she got banished feeling confident, only to later realize how her words, and the motivations of others, had been reframed. “I honestly didn’t think the radar was on me at all. That first moment where I said, “I killed Ian,” it was really just my accent. I said “ga,” but I think it sounded like “I” to people who don’t know how I talk. Then, the second time, what y’all didn’t see was I said, “We killed Ian,” while I was strategizing out loud — putting myself in the mindset of a Traitor, thinking through why they’d take him out since he was such a strong player.”‘ She continued, “[They] twisted that at the roundtable. And Michael [Rapaport]? He’s loyal to nothing but his dirty socks. Mama Donna [Kelce] was just trying to get the heat off herself. And Candiace [Dillard Bassett] — she flat-out lied. She claimed Michael said something about putting all the housewives in a grave, and she knew I’d ask him about it. That was a setup. I didn’t expect that from her. She’s a fellow housewife. Lisa is, too. I thought we were supposed to stick together, so that if anything happens, you’ve got someone to lean on. I didn’t get that.” Porsha also addressed the widely discussed moment when Candiace derailed her game by falsely suggesting that Michael Rapaport had spoken about targeting the Housewives, a claim Porsha confronted him about directly, only to find herself exposed when both Michael and Candiace denied the exchange.

When Shadow and Act asked Porsha if she felt betrayed by Candiace, despite her trying to save her at the roundtable, she didn’t hesitate to make her feelings clear.

“Yes, absolutely, I feel betrayed,” said Porsha. Candiace said, verbatim, “Michael was in the boat,” and he said something about “putting it in a housewife grave.” She said that. And when I brought it up, she twisted it. Then in her interview, she admitted she was just trying to shine light on Michael. So she used me — early in the game — to do that. That’s not how this game is usually played, especially not in the beginning. Maybe later, when it’s your life or someone else’s. But she’s a Traitor. For her to set me up like that, then act like she had my back at the roundtable? That’s not what housewives do.”

She continued,

“If you watch, the gamers stuck together. Why? Because eventually everyone’s going to be accused. You want someone who can vouch for you — someone you have camaraderie with. Us housewives were supposed to have that sisterhood. I underestimated just how cutthroat some of them would be. That was my mistake. […] “I thought I was building something with Candiace, too. That was what made it so weird. Like, what happened?”



Looking back, Porsha said she doesn’t regret playing assertively but wishes she had trusted more selectively.

"I definitely shouldn't have trusted so quickly," she told Shadow and Act. "I thought I had a built-in ally. I was wrong."

