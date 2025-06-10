Phone Porsha, ASAP! Simon Guobadia Deported Back To Nigeria After Being Released From ICE Custody

Phone Porsha, ASAP!

Porsha Williams might be breathing a sigh of relief now that her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has been deported back to his home country.

Source: Prince Williams/WireImage

US Weekly reports that the businessman is back in Nigeria after several months in ICE custody. His friend and business partner, Tai Savet, confirmed to the outlet that Guobadia was flown back to Africa just a few days ago and is in “good spirits” despite his first-time detention experience.

In an interesting twist, US Weekly reports that Guobadia is hoping to meet with President Trump and is “not angry” with him over being deported. Guobadia’s friend Savet added that Porsha’s ex is now pursuing a new business venture, selling shirts to support individuals held in ICE custody.

Porsha Williams Denied Calling ICE On Simon, Divorce Proceedings Are Still Ongoing

As previously reported, Guobadia was taken into custody in February at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, as part of the government’s widespread deportation efforts.

Source: Marcus Ingram

In March, Porsha Williams appeared on The Breakfast Club and firmly denied any involvement in Guobadia’s immigration troubles.

“No, no, it doesn’t benefit me at all for him to be locked up,” she said. “Mentally and financially, it doesn’t benefit me. Just because you’re going through a divorce doesn’t mean you hate someone. I hate actions, I hate lies, I hate a lot of characteristics, but I love the person, you know, and I would never wish harm on anybody.”

She also emphasized that she has no ill will towards him despite their ongoing divorce and added that she’s mostly in the dark about Simon’s legal status, and only knows what’s been reported in the media.

“As far as I know, they’ve been posting that he’s still being detained,” said Porsha to Breakfast Club co-host Lauren Larosa. “I haven’t looked into it that much. I just know I’m trying to finish my divorce, and I can’t do that if I don’t have a person to divorce.”



US Weekly reports that Porsha and Simon’s divorce proceedings are still ongoing amid his deportation. As previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Guobadia in February 2024, after a 15-month marriage. A divorce hearing is scheduled for later this week, with Guobadia permitted to appear via video conference due to his deportation.



