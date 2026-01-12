Close
Celebrity

Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Reignite Romance Rumors

Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz Reignite Romance Rumors With Sweet Spago Stroll After Red Carpet Rendezvous

Published on January 12, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz are giving fans plenty to talk about after stepping out together on Golden Globes night—and this time, they didn’t dodge the dating chatter.

Netflix's Golden Globe Afterparty 2026
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

The Black-ish star and the former 106 & Park host were spotted leaving Netflix’s star-studded after-party Sunday evening, where they arrived and departed side-by-side. When asked point-blank if they were dating by TMZ, Anderson didn’t shut it down. Instead, he smiled and said simply, “She’s my date for the evening.”

The outlet’s photographer followed the pair as they strolled, holding hands outside Wolfgang Puck’s Spago in Beverly Hills, looking every bit like a couple. Anderson kept it timeless in a black tuxedo and bowtie, while Diaz turned heads in an elegant floral dress that perfectly matched the glamorous post-Globes vibe.

This outing reignited romance rumors that first began circulating last year, when the two were seen together on several seemingly intimate excursions. While neither has ever publicly confirmed a relationship, Anderson made it clear their bond runs deep.

“We go back almost 20 years,” he shared during their recent outing.

Their lengthy history stretches back to Rocsi’s days hosting BET’s 106 & Park, when Anderson appeared as a guest on the show. Even then, viewers noticed the easy chemistry between the two, though at the time, Anderson was still married to his now-ex-wife, Alvina Stewart.

Netflix's Golden Globe Afterparty 2026
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Fast-forward to today, and the timing just might work. Anderson finalized his divorce in 2023, opening the door to a new chapter, which could explain why fans are suddenly seeing the pair out together far more frequently.

Still, despite the hand-holding and flirty responses, neither Anderson nor Diaz is officially labeling their relationship just yet. For now, it seems they’re content letting the speculation swirl and enjoying a glamorous night out as each other’s date.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

anthony anderson News Newsletter Rocsi Diaz

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    U.S. border agents carry out immigration enforcement operations in Minneapolis

    5 Things We Know About The Trigger Happy Minneapolis ICE Agent Jonathan Ross

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

    Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

    Global Grind
    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Congrats! Teyana Taylor Wins Golden Globe For Best Supporting Actress

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    55 & Forever Fly: Celebrating Mary J. Blige's Birthday And Iconic Style Evolution

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    His & Hers asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    ‘His & Hers’ Exclusive: Tessa Thompson Talks Deliciously Plot Twisty Limited Series, Playing Complex Characters, Her Love For Atlanta & More

    Comment
    Offset x Celina Powell x Stefon Diggs
    3 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Cephus Scheming Scandal: Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatened To Jump Her & Shoot Cardi B’s Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    American Express and PlayLab, Inc. House Party for PLAY by Platinum in Miami, 2023
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 126

    Comment
    Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend Vogue Philippines February Cover Launch With H.E.R
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Issa Wrap! TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Are Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage, Citing Infidelity As The Cause

    Comment
    Elijah Connor
    News  |  Danielle Canada

    Elijah Connor Detailing His Viral ‘The Four’ Stare-Down With ‘The Devil’ Diddy In New Memoir–‘He Tried To Break Me’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close