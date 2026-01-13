Close
Celebrity

Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James Fired Suddenly

Dirty Game: Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James Fired Unexpectedly, Students Shocked

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Atlanta is in an uproar over the sudden dismissal of the president of one of the city’s iconic HBCUs, Morris Brown College.

According to reporting by Atlanta’s 11Alive, Dr. Kevin James published a lengthy Facebook post reacting to his termination and accused the school of not offering “specific cause or substantive explanation.” In the post, Dr. James details the events that transpired before and after his removal.

When asked about the abrupt change in leadership, a Morris Brown spokesperson replied with the following:

“Dr. James has played a meaningful role in guiding the institution through critical seasons of growth, resilience, and transformation. The Board thanks him for his dedication to the students, faculty, staff and alumni, and the broader Morris Brown College community, and wishes him well in his next chapter.”

That’s the type of endless word salad that would make Olive Garden blush.

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Sparks v Atlanta Dream
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

For his part, Dr. James says that not only is his termination unjust and without cause, but it also comes at the potential expense of the hard-fought stability of the school.

“The timing of this decision is particularly troubling, as the institution is approaching its accreditation reaffirmation review in a few weeks,” James wrote. “Equally concerning is that this action disregards established governance best practices and my existing presidential contract, which extends through 2029.”

A trustee, Nzinga Shaw, will stand in as the interim president of the school until a full-time replacement is hired. Much like the Phoenix that represents the rebirth of Atlanta, Morris Brown College has also risen from the proverbial ashes of losing accreditation in 2002-2003, following the exposure of egregious financial mismanagement. As a result, federal funding was cut, and enrollment bottomed out to the point of being untenable. Under his stewardship, Dr. James says all these issues were addressed and resolved, and his recent performance evaluation serves as proof of his successful tenure.

Why would Morris Brown, after all they have suffered, pull this move so close to the time that they are to be evaluated for accreditation? It screams instability, and that is something the school absolutely cannot afford right now.

BOSSIP will continue to update this story as it develops.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Photo of @xclkatt via instagram celebrating Delta Sigma Theta.

    Crimson, Cream & Certified — Celebrating Founder’s Day With 13 Of The Hottest Soul Stepping Sorors Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

    MadameNoire
    Pokémon Lego Sets

    Gotta Build Em' All: LEGO Unveils First-Ever Pokémon Sets

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Clippers

    Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

    Global Grind
    83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

    Congrats! Teyana Taylor Wins Golden Globe For Best Supporting Actress

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Latest Stories
    Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
    3 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Ryan Coogler Thanks Audience For Golden Globes Win, Fans Slam ‘Sinners’ Snubs With ‘Y’all Klan?’ Clapbacks

    Comment
    His & Hers asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    ‘His & Hers’ Exclusive: Tessa Thompson Talks Deliciously Plot Twisty Limited Series, Playing Complex Characters, Her Love For Atlanta & More

    Comment
    Offset x Celina Powell x Stefon Diggs
    3 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Cephus Scheming Scandal: Celina Powell Claims Offset Threatened To Jump Her & Shoot Cardi B’s Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs

    Comment
    American Express and PlayLab, Inc. House Party for PLAY by Platinum in Miami, 2023
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 126

    Comment
    Desmond Scott and Kristy Scott attend Vogue Philippines February Cover Launch With H.E.R
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Issa Wrap! TikTok Couple Kristy & Desmond Scott Are Divorcing After 11 Years Of Marriage, Citing Infidelity As The Cause

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close