WNBA Star Angel Reese Joins 'Hunting Wives' Cast For Season 2

She Shoots, She Scores! Angel Reese Joins ‘Hunting Wives’ Cast For Season 2 After Shooting Her Shot At Show’s Creator

Published on January 20, 2026
Angel Reese is having her way and crossing another major milestone off her to-do list.

Angel Reese for Netflix
Source: Netflix

The two-time WNBA all-star has joined the cast of the Netflix hit Hunting Wives for season two. She will be joining the series in a co-starring role described as “Trainer Barbie.”

The series–which stars Brittany Snow and Malin Akerman–became a breakout hit for the streaming service this past summer and is currently in production in the U.S.

After Netflix acquired the series from Starz ahead of its first-season launch, the eight-episode second season will be released exclusively as a Netflix-branded series, per The Hollywood Reporter. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Reese is joining previously announced new cast members John Stamos, Kim Matula, Alex FitzAlan, Dale Dickey and Cam Gigandet. Returning cast members also include Jaime Ray Newman, Dermot Mulroney, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery, and Branton Box.

Known by the nickname “Bayou Barbie,” Reese gained national fame when she led the LSU Tigers to the 2023 NCAA women’s basketball championship. She now plays for the Chicago Sky in the WNBA and is a two-time all-star, making the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2024.

Upon learning the news of Angel’s casting, fans have pointed out that this collaboration isn’t completely out of left field. The basketball star watched Season 1 of the series and posted about her love for the show, which seems to be what led to her joining the cast.

In August 2025, Reese tweeted, “Nglllll The Hunting Wives is a CRAZYYYY but good watch”

The creator of the series, Rebecca Cutter, responded to Angel’s post and wrote, “I am DEAD on the floor!!! thank you for watching out lil ol show.”

That’s when Reese shot her shot, retweeting Cutter’s tweet and adding, “just let me know if you need me for season 2,” adding a winking emoji.

It turns out, they did need her for Season 2, and we’ll find out what that entails sometime soon.

