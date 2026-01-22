2026 Oscar Nominations: ‘Sinners’ Smashes Record With 16 Nominations, Ryan Coogler Receives First Nods For Directing & Screenwriting

Sinners is officially the most Oscar-nominated film of all time.

The nominations for the 2026 Academy Awards were announced on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Ryan Coogler’s boundary-pushing drama Sinners shattered records with a staggering 16 Oscar nominations, more than any film has ever received.

It eclipses the former benchmark jointly held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016). The film’s presence is especially strong in top-tier categories, earning recognition for Best Picture, Lead Actor (Michael B. Jordan), Supporting Actor (Delroy Lindo—his first nomination ever), Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), as well as Director and Original Screenplay for Coogler himself.

Upon its release in April 2025, Sinners had already made waves by becoming the highest-grossing domestic film in 15 years, a feat not seen since Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Though there was a lot of industry doubt and controversy surrounding the film before its release, Sinners ultimately defied expectations, emerging as North America’s breakout theatrical event of the spring.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another follows behind Sinners with 13 nominations, including four for actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, and Sean Penn, as well as Best Picture. The other nominees for Best Picture were Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Train Dreams.

Nominees in the newly-added casting category were Sinners, One Battle After Another, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, and The Secret Agent.

As for snubs, Jon M. Chu’s Wicked: For Good, the sequel to 2024’s Wicked, did not receive a single Oscar nomination. The original film received 10 nods, winning two.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. Conan O’Brien returns as host for the second consecutive year.

Check out the full list of nominees after the flip: