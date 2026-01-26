Yeezus Walked…It Back: Kanye West Apologizes For Antisemitism In ‘Wall Street Journal’ Ad, Blames Brain Injury For 4-Month Manic Episode

Kanye West claims a brain injury from a 2002 car accident led to his bipolar disorder and erratic behavior.

West apologizes for mistreating people, including his family and collaborators, during his manic episodes.

He acknowledges his use of the swastika and antisemitic remarks, but denies being a Nazi or antisemite.

Kanye West, or “Ye,” as he would like us to call him, has made a mockery of his career and public image over the past few years by spewing the type of bigotry that makes it seem as if he’s trying to win a gold medal in the hate Olympics. Now, he’s walking it back.

The apology begins with a recounting of his well-known car accident back in 2002 that left him with a broken jaw and inspired his hit single “Through The Wire.” West goes on to reveal that he also sustained injuries to the frontal lobe of his brain but at the time, it went “unnoticed.” The lack of medical attention to this played a significant role in his advancing bipolar disorder, he says.

“Comprehensive scans were not done, neurological exams were limited, and the possibility of a frontal-lobe injury was never raised. It wasn’t properly diagnosed until 2023,” he wrote. “That medical oversight caused serious damage to my mental health and led to my bipolar type-1 diagnosis.”

West has largely been considered a narcissist even at his most popular. His often outlandish behavior and grating bravado are part of what helped him become the type of cultural iconoclast that is loved and championed. He believes that his bipolarity reinforced his ego and removed him from objective reality.

“The scariest thing about this disorder is how persuasive it is when it tells you: ‘You don’t need help.’ It makes you blind, but convinced you have insight. You feel powerful, certain, unstoppable.”

West admits to mistreating people, ostensibly his family, the Kardashians, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, his musical collaborators, and friends who have since abandoned him.

“I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable.”

At this point in the lengthy statement, Ye addressed the Jewish community and attempted to explain his antisemitism.

“In that fractured state, I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it. One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments – many of which I still cannot recall – that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience. “I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people.”

To the Black community, Ye offered a much shorter and less effusive “apology”…

“To the black community – which held me down through all of the highs and lows and the darkest of times. The black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us.”

In the ad, Ye alleged that during the first four months of 2025, he experienced an extended four-month manic episode that “ruined his life,” without further explanation.

He also reveals that he had thoughts of suicide. Today, he says that he is “living clean” and concentrating on therapy, medication, and art expression to help keep him in balance.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, or a free pass, though I aspire to earn your forgiveness. I write today simply to ask for your patience and understanding as I find my way home.” With love, Ye”

People love a comeback story, especially if it is rooted in something existential. Has Kanye West gone too far? Will his GPS of accountability truly give him the directions home? For many people, he will never regain the goodwill he once possessed. Others may find humanity in his attempted redemption. Only time will tell how this story ends. Where do you stand with Ye?