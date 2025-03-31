Klan-Kosplaying Kanye West Calls Tweet Disrespecting Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Twins ‘One Of My Best,’ Claims He ‘Didn’t Want’ Kids With Kim Kardashian

While wearing a black Klan hood, Kanye West doubled down on disrespecting Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids as one of his “best” tweets, and targeted his own by revealing he “didn’t want to have children with” Kim Kardashian.

Source: Jeff Kravitz

The unraveling rapper is at it again and even his own offspring aren’t off-limits. As Kanye’s continued cries for attention compete online with swarms of swastikas, he’s going full black Klansman… again. Instead of more spiraling social media shenanigans, he blew the dust off of his Ku Klux Klan-inspired pointed black hood and robe for a new interview. What in the Clayton Bigsby is going on here?

On Sunday, Kanye discussed and defended his recent outrageous outbursts in a viral video with infamous internet instigator DJ Akademiks. According to TMZ, the 47-year-old confirmed that he loves the freedom of crashing out so much that he’d rather die than give it up.

“Having money for real is like freedom to talk. They’ll be like, ‘That’s enough! Your Grammy award speech is off! Don’t say that!’ So now, you’re experiencing someone who says everything they want to say and a lot of people can hear it. And I won’t give that up for my life! I’d give up my life before I gave that up” Kanye said, reveling in his recklessness.

He proudly proclaimed after the awfulness of his tweet about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, “the Nazi s**t doesn’t even seem so bad.” That’s not how this works, Ye. For the record, IT’S ALL BAD!

Even Akademiks, whose loud and wrong comments regularly make headlines, said the ableist insult about the Carter kids “was the worst tweet” he posted so far. “Or the best! Or the strongest,” Kanye insisted. Unhinged and unprovoked!

As BOSSIP previously reported, Kanye tweeted about 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. He asked why the public doesn’t see more of them and questioned their mental capacity. He later deleted the tweet, but only to keep X (formerly Twitter) from banning his account again.

Debating lesser evils between hate speech and targeting children is so disgustingly common these days, it’s no wonder Kanye thought he’d fit right into politics.

See Kanye’s kallous komments about koncieving with Kim Kardashian after the flip.