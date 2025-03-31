Kanye West Wears Klan Hood, Calls Carter Twins Tweet His 'Best'
Klan-Kosplaying Kanye West Calls Tweet Disrespecting Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Twins ‘One Of My Best,’ Claims He ‘Didn’t Want’ Kids With Kim Kardashian
While wearing a black Klan hood, Kanye West doubled down on disrespecting Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s kids as one of his “best” tweets, and targeted his own by revealing he “didn’t want to have children with” Kim Kardashian.
The unraveling rapper is at it again and even his own offspring aren’t off-limits. As Kanye’s continued cries for attention compete online with swarms of swastikas, he’s going full black Klansman… again. Instead of more spiraling social media shenanigans, he blew the dust off of his Ku Klux Klan-inspired pointed black hood and robe for a new interview. What in the Clayton Bigsby is going on here?
On Sunday, Kanye discussed and defended his recent outrageous outbursts in a viral video with infamous internet instigator DJ Akademiks. According to TMZ, the 47-year-old confirmed that he loves the freedom of crashing out so much that he’d rather die than give it up.
“Having money for real is like freedom to talk. They’ll be like, ‘That’s enough! Your Grammy award speech is off! Don’t say that!’ So now, you’re experiencing someone who says everything they want to say and a lot of people can hear it. And I won’t give that up for my life! I’d give up my life before I gave that up” Kanye said, reveling in his recklessness.
He proudly proclaimed after the awfulness of his tweet about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, “the Nazi s**t doesn’t even seem so bad.” That’s not how this works, Ye. For the record, IT’S ALL BAD!
Even Akademiks, whose loud and wrong comments regularly make headlines, said the ableist insult about the Carter kids “was the worst tweet” he posted so far. “Or the best! Or the strongest,” Kanye insisted. Unhinged and unprovoked!
As BOSSIP previously reported, Kanye tweeted about 7-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. He asked why the public doesn’t see more of them and questioned their mental capacity. He later deleted the tweet, but only to keep X (formerly Twitter) from banning his account again.
Debating lesser evils between hate speech and targeting children is so disgustingly common these days, it’s no wonder Kanye thought he’d fit right into politics.
See Kanye’s kallous komments about koncieving with Kim Kardashian after the flip.
Kanye West Says He “Didn’t Want To Have Children With” Kim Kardashian Amid Joint Custody Disputes
While Kanye continues crashing out and lashing out at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, their children become collateral damage. Divorce is traumatic enough on children without a parent publicly regretting that he had them in the first place. Mid-rant yelling, “f**k Jay-Z,” Akademiks pivoted to Kanye taking “accountability” for his relationship with Kim.
“When you speak about Kim, people might be like, ‘Well, you picked her. You put yourself in that,” Akademiks said after Kanye recently blamed the “Kardashian mob” for interfering with his parenting.
“Absolutely, I did. That was my fault. No, that was my fault,” Kanye admitted. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”
Father, shut his mouth! The pointed hood probably wasn’t part of God’s plan either, which would explain why he was fighting for air under there. Kanye didn’t directly say anything negative about his children, but none of this sounds healthy. The divorced parents share North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7 and Psalm, 5, from their eight-year marriage.
Kanye quickly doubled back to calling Hov, John Legend, and Pusha T “slaves” and “f****ts.” He called them out for criticizing his political comments, but staying out of his custody battle. Now, he’s content to burn bridges with everyone, including his former in-laws.
In the same X rant about the Carter twins, Kanye accused the Kardashians of “sex trafficking.” If Kanye actually cared about those alleged crimes, he wouldn’t have tried to overlap time with North and a visit with Tristan and Andrew Tate, who were charged with rape and sex trafficking.
And he definitely wouldn’t have put his eldest daughter on a song with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is awaiting trial for sex trafficking. In both of these cases, Kim intervened and reportedly feels the need to keep her lawyers on speed dial. Let’s not forget Kanye praised that grown Tyga “got in there first” while dating an underage Kylie Jenner.
And Kanye wonders why he struggles to get more time with his kids. As he reportedly fights in private and in court over exposing their four children to this behavior, he’s seemingly building a very compelling sole custody case… for Kim.
Watch Kanye West’s full interview with DJ Akademiks below.
