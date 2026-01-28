Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar Attacked With ‘Unknown Substance’ During Minneapolis Town Hall Speech, Trump Shamefully Suggests She ‘Had Herself Sprayed’

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked with an unknown substance while speaking at a town hall, and the forever fearless congresswoman was ready to rumble with the pathetic perpetrator who attacked her.

Minneapolis continues to reel, rebel, and resist the presence of federal immigration troops in the wake of multiple fatalities at the hands of ICE agents. Tempers have reached a fever pitch, and the 3,000 militarized cops terrorizing the city bring harm to the citizens under the guise of “law enforcement.” Even politicians who stand with the protesters are under attack. Trump has signaled that perhaps he will rethink his strategy, but we won’t believe it until we see it.

According to CNN, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who’s of Somali descent, was attacked and sprayed with an “unknown substance” while speaking at a town hall event in Minneapolis last night.

A 55-year-old man named Anthony J. Kazmierczak was immediately arrested and charged with third-degree assault at the Hennepin County Jail. Forensics specialists responded to the scene, but at this time, nothing is known about the substance used.

Rep. Omar took to Twitter to announce that she was fine and that this incident would not deter her from the fight. She wrote:

I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work. I don’t let bullies win. Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong.

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump’s response to this attack on Rep. Omar was nothing less than vile. ABC’s Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott spoke to Trump directly and asked him if he had seen the video and what he thought of it…

“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud. I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” the president said.

Rep. Omar’s colleagues, like minority House leader Hakeem Jeffries came to her defense, according to The Guardian:

“That’s a disgusting comment and the president’s lies and misinformation continue to fan the flames of these types of violent incidents,” he said. “Ilhan Omar, of course, is a strong, courageous, hardworking public servant. This should have never happened,” he continued.

Hopefully, Rep. Omar remains in good health, and the man responsible is sentenced to the longest sentence allowable by law.