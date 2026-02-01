Federal Judge Orders 5 Year Old Liam Ramos And His Father Released From ICE Detention

Judge criticizes administration's 'ill-conceived and incompetently implemented' deportation tactics that traumatize children.

Case gained national attention after images of young boy surrounded by ICE officers sparked outrage over immigration enforcement.

Judge invokes Declaration of Independence and biblical passages in written ruling, suggesting administration's actions echo past grievances.

After weeks of public outrage, protests, social media advocacy, and mounting criticism over the treatment of immigrant families, a federal judge has ordered the release of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody (I.C.E).

Source: Columbia Heights School District / CHSD

According to AP News, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ordered Saturday that Liam and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, must be released by Tuesday from a family detention center in Dilley, Texas, where they have been held since late January. The ruling sharply rebuked the administration’s enforcement strategy and criticized what the judge described as a quota-driven deportation system that has placed children directly in harm’s way.

Judge Biery, a Clinton appointee who sits in San Antonio, said the case stems from what he characterized as the “government’s ill-conceived and incompetently implemented pursuit of daily deportation targets”, even when that pursuit results in traumatizing children.

The judge had previously ruled that Liam and his father could not be removed from the United States, at least for now.

Images Of A Child In ICE Custody Spark National Outrage

The case gained national attention after images circulated of Liam, wearing a bunny hat and a Spider-Man backpack, surrounded by ICE officers. According to AP News, the images intensified outrage over immigration enforcement practices in Minnesota and beyond, particularly as they involved a preschool-aged child.

AP News reports Liam and his father were detained on Jan. 20 in the Minneapolis suburb of Columbia Heights and later transferred to Texas. The government has acknowledged that Adrian Conejo Arias is originally from Ecuador and alleges he entered the United States illegally in December 2024.

However, the family’s attorney maintains that Arias has a pending asylum claim that allows him to remain in the country legally while his case is reviewed.

Judge Invokes History And Faith In Written Ruling

Judge Biery’s ruling went beyond procedural concerns. According to AP News, the judge invoked the Declaration of Independence in his written order, suggesting the administration’s actions echoed grievances once lodged against England’s King George, including the harassment of civilians by swarms of officers. The judge also referenced biblical passages and included a photograph of Liam in his ruling.

The decision arrives as ICE continues to use violent practices. According to AP News, another federal judge based in Minnesota recently described the agency as a serial violator of court orders related to immigration enforcement. The report also notes that White House policy chief Stephen Miller has publicly stated a goal of 3,000 immigration arrests per day, a figure Judge Biery appeared to state as an unofficial quota.

How This Case First Broke And Why It Sparked Fury

While the release order represents a significant shift, the case did not emerge in a vacuum.

Previously reported by BOSSIP, Liam Ramos was at the center of breaking news. ICE officers allegedly used the 5-year-old as bait to lure his father out of their home during the January arrest.

Liam had been sitting in a running vehicle in his family’s driveway after returning home from preschool when agents intervened. ICE officers removed the child from the vehicle and walked him to the front door to coax Adrian Conejo Arias into surrendering. After the father complied, both he and his son were taken into custody, despite Liam’s mother and another adult being present in the home.

DHS Pushback And Conflicting Accounts

At the time, the Department of Homeland Security, through spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, claimed parents are given a choice about whether their children accompany them into custody or remain with another adult. However, Columbia Heights Public Schools Superintendent Zena Stenvik publicly disputed that narrative, stating the family had an open asylum case and had never been ordered to leave the country.

“Why detain a 5 year old?” Stenvik asked at the time, according to AP News, as cited by BOSSIP. “You cannot tell me that this child is going to be classified as a violent criminal.”

Political Fallout And Legal Defense

Vice President JD Vance defended ICE’s actions, arguing that law enforcement cannot ignore alleged violations simply because someone has children, comments that were widely received as dismissive of the child’s welfare.

This is an upside for the family’s legal team. According to AP News, the Law Firm of Jennifer Scarborough said it is working to ensure a safe and timely reunion.

The release of Liam Ramos and his father stands out as a rare moment during the tragic enforcement actions coming from the Trump administration. For many watching, it is not justice yet, but it is finally some good news.