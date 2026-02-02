Close
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2026 Grammys?

Published on February 1, 2026
  • Coco Jones and Tyla dazzle in designer gowns on the red carpet.
  • Teyana Taylor's abs steal the show with her Tom Ford look.
  • Queen Latifah's bold, sculptural jewelry complements her elegant style.
Source: Getty

The 68th annual Grammys red carpet is officially underway at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, and some of your faves are already emerging as stunning style standouts.


Seen on the scene was Coco Jones, who looked bangin’ in beige Kristina Kharlashkina…

Coco Jones
Source: John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

as well as Tyla, who stepped out in a Dsquared2 Fall/Winter 2013 ready-to-wear look.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty
68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Teyana Taylor looked AB-solutely stunning at the Grammys.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The actress/songstress wore Tom Ford spring/summer 2026, but her abs were easily the biggest fashion statement of her look.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Fresh off a major milestone, Shaboozey arrived wearing Ralph Lauren and Bode following his first-ever Grammy win earlier in the day.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

During the Premiere Ceremony, he picked up Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Jelly Roll for their collaboration “Amen,” before heading into the main ceremony celebrations.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-PRE-SHOW-PREMIERE
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

As for Destiny’s Child chanteuse-turned-Broadway baddie Michelle Williams, she wore black-and-gold Jean-Louis Sabaji Fall/Winter 2024–25.

Michelle Williams
Source: John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Michelle Williams
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Another standout in black was Kehlani, who wowed in Valdrin Sahiti Fall/Winter 2025 couture.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

As for Ari Lennox, she turned heads in a custom Valdrin Sahiti gown styled by Jeremy Haynes.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Easily one of the night’s biggest style standouts was Queen Latifah, who was styled by iconic stylist duo Wayman & Micah and accessorized in bold, sculptural jewelry by award-winning designer Alexis Bittar.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

An official press release reports that her look featured the designer’s Brut Mosaic Collar, Solanales Crystal Woven Collar, Lucite Brutalist Ripple Clip Earrings, Solanales Crystal Orbiting Ring, Solanales Crystal Coiled Pebble Ring, and Brut Gold Embossed Cuffs.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

See more looks on the flip!

Virginia Beach was well represented at the 2026 Grammys.

The Clipse and Pharrell hit the red carpet in ’80s-style pale pink suits.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Also seen on the scene was double Grammy winner Doechii.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

The Alligator Princess wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown with an extravagant train after racking up another Grammy, this time for Best Music Video for “Anxiety.”

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Halle Bailey’s beauty shone brightly in brown at the Grammys.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

HelloBeautiful reports that she wore a Pablo Sebastian dress with a corseted bodice that highlighted her whittled waist.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMYS-AWARD-ARRIVALS
Source: ETIENNE LAURENT / Getty

Summer Walker’s ice blue Grammys gown turned heads.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

The “Over It” singer showcased her curves in a Walter Mendez Atelier creation.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Another head-turner was Love Island star JaNa Craig.

JaNA Craig
Source: John Shearer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Godiva goddess wore baaawdy-baring Roman Bradshaw dress.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

YOU tell us; whose 2026 Grammys look was your fave?

