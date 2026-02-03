Close
Celebrity

Cam Newton Says He Can't Have Platonic Friendships

ÇÅM ÑĒ₩TØÑ ŠÅ¥Š ÏT’Š ÏM₽ØŠŠÏßŁĒ FØR HÏM TØ HÅVĒ ₽ŁÅTØÑÏÇ RĒŁÅTÏØÑŠHÏ₽Š ₩ÏTH ÅTTRÅÇTÏVĒ ₩ØMĒÑ: ‘Ï’M ÑØT ÅßØŪT TØ ₽ŁÅ¥ THĒM GÅMĒŠ’

Published on February 3, 2026
  • Cam Newton believes he cannot be friends with attractive women without sexual attraction developing.
  • Newton claims he cannot control his sexual urges around attractive women, leading to an inability to maintain platonic relationships.
  • Newton's views on gender dynamics and his co-host's reaction suggest a problematic understanding of professional relationships.

Cam Newton can’t handle having friendships with women, implying that having an attractive woman around will always lead to sex.

Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Atlanta Hawks
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Clips of the former Carolina Panthers quarterback go viral fairly often, and it’s not usually because people agree with him. This time around, Cam is catching flak for his thoughts on platonic relationships with women.

A recent episode of his Funky Friday podcast has been circulating on social media, featuring Newton’s interview with musician Demetri Wiley. During their conversation, Wiley asked the former NFL star if he had platonic friendships with women, which elicited a passionate response.

“No! I’m not about to be around no woman PLAYtonically,” he replied. “Because I’m not about to play them type of games. …Call it what you want. It may be self-control. If she fine, I’m not about to have her around playing like I don’t think that she’s attractive.”

Cam went on to explain that it wasn’t about not being able to behave around women he finds attractive, but how it could affect him.

“But I’m not about to play them games,” he said. “The game of saying, ‘Hey, we not about to be friends.’ I don’t have good looking women that’s friends around me. …I don’t even have women friends, bro, respectfully.”

Wiley continually asked for a better explanation of why Cam can’t be friends with women, which led to the retired football player repeating the same sentiment.

“I know me,” he said. “That means if I’m around a woman long enough, I’m going to find something good in her that attracts me.”

Wiley then asked, “Okay, and when you’re attracted, what then happens?” Newton immediately replied, “Sex.”

“So, understanding that, that I know what’s to come from a platonic situation. I don’t even play. No, I don’t do that. Baby, you too fine for me,” he continued. “We’re not doing that. …I just told you I don’t have no attractive woman that I’m cool with that I do not have plans on stabbing.”

Given how passionate he was about his position, it’s no surprise that the viral clip made its way to the desk of Newton’s 106 & Sports co-host, Ashley Nicole Moss.

106 & Sports
Source: Sydney A. Foster for BET

After seeing what Newton had to say, Nicole Moss retweeted the clip and added: “Wellllll damn…this is awkward lol.”

One fan responded to her tweet saying, “He said yall ain’t friends, yall co-workers 😂,” to which she replied, “deadass lol.”

Another wrote, “So essentially, it’s either Cam doesn’t think you’re fine.. or he got you in the sniper scope, waiting to take his shot. Lol.”

To that, Ashley replied, “i thought we were friends 😢.”

Newton hasn’t commented on the nature of his relationship with his co-host.

