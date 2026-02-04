Close
Chad Michael Watts Arrested And Charged For Fighting Texas Kids

MAGA Man Arrested After Altercation With Minors Protesting ICE, Video Shows Teens Dutifully Defending Themselves

Published on February 4, 2026
'National March For A Free Iran' Held In London
Source: Alishia Abodunde / Getty

If you open one of your countless social media apps, you will very likely see a viral video of a white gentleman with a red MAGA hat getting the brakes beat off of him by a group of school children. According to Local12, that man has now been publicly identified as 45-year-old Chad Michael Watts after he was arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

A subsequent investigation by the Buda Police Department determined that Watts was the aggressor and the children were defending themselves against him.

The incident began as students in Texas’ Hays Consolidated Independent School District were participating in a peaceful protest against ICE when Mr. MAGA allegedly began harassing them and making untoward comments. When Watts got out of his truck to physically confront one of the students, a girl, all hell broke loose, as you see in the above video that was recorded by an unnamed student from Moe and Gene Johnson High School.

The teens told police that Watts made a beeline for the unnamed girl and attacked her, before they intervened and came to her defense.

When questioned about the incident, Texas Governor Greg Abbott pointed to a social media post he made about a different Texas school that allowed students to walk out.

“Disruptive walkouts allowed by schools lead to just this kind of chaos,” Abbott wrote. “Schools and staff who allow this behavior should be treated as co-conspirators and should not be immune to criminal behavior.”

Prior to the arrest, the Houston Chronicle reported that Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posted a message on his Facebook page with the message:

“The student demonstration “was a lawful exercise of the constitutional rights to free speech and peaceful assembly,” Becerra said. “No matter one’s political views, an adult bears a clear responsibility to exercise restraint, especially in the presence of children. Violence or intimidation directed at a minor—particularly during a lawful, peaceful demonstration—has no place in a constitutional republic that depends on the rule of law rather than force.”

Hays CISD Superintendent Eric Wright sent an email to parents in an attempt to put the kibosh on future student-led protests and walk-outs.

The walkouts are placing “a strain on the resources of the school district and community law enforcement agencies —neither of which has any control over what happens with national immigration policy,” the email read in part.

Wright goes on to say that if parents want their children to participate in civil disobedience, then they will need to sign them out of school, or else they will be given unexcused absences.

This idea of getting permission to protest undercuts the spirit of protest. It’s supposed to be inconvenient, disruptive, and potentially dangerous.

That said, it isn’t surprising that Wright is taking this stance, as his letter reveals that he is more concerned about conservative PR than students getting a real-life civics lesson.

“Continued disruptions would likely only further the negative sentiment that is developing about our students and school district because of the videos that are going viral nationally,” he said.

Negative sentiment? Perhaps Mr. Wright isn’t familiar with wi-fi but the internet has very positive sentiments about Chad Michael Watts getting his a** whooped by children.

Newsflash for Donald Trump supporters who seek to confront, intimidate, and assault children while they are protesting injustice: that red hat is not a helmet.



