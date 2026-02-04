Close
Celebrity

Candiace Dillard Bassett Hasn't Tuned Into 'RHOP'

Former Friend Files: Here’s What Candiace Dillard Bassett Thinks About Monique Samuels’ #RHOP Return

The feud between Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels still lingers, as Candiace revealed she hasn’t watched 'RHOP' since Monique’s guest return in Season 10 (2025).

Published on February 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

It appears former friends Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels are still far from resolving their years-long feud.

Source: Charles Sykes

During a Feb. 2 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the #RHOP alum was asked by a fan for her thoughts on Monique’s comeback. The viewer specifically questioned how Candiace felt about the rest of the cast, particularly her bestie, Dr. Wendy Osefo, welcoming Monique back so warmly.

Candiace, who joined RHOP during season 3 in 2018, made it clear that she’s been tuning out this season altogether.

“I wasn’t aware,” Candiace replied. “I know she’s back, but I don’t know. I’m not watching.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett said she would tune in to watch Cohen’s interview with Karen Huger.

Andy Cohen reacted with a slightly puzzled look before asking whether she planned to watch his highly anticipated interview with Karen Huger. At that point, Candiace shifted her stance, admitting she would tune in briefly for the emotional sit-down.

Candiace Dillard Bassett
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“I haven’t yet but I am going to. That’s when I intend to watch. Thank you for your services there,” she chuckled.

Candiace Also Shared Her Thoughts On Dr. Wendy Osefo’s 2025 Arrest

While Candiace kept her comments about Monique minimal, she had much more to say regarding the recent arrest of former castmate/friend Dr. Wendy Osefo. Speaking with Cohen, Candiace described her shock upon learning about Wendy’s 2025 arrest on multiple counts of insurance fraud, saying her “head spun around.”

Source: Jai Lennard/Bravo

“I was doing a news segment when I heard, so I was getting ready to talk about a stage play, and they’re like, ‘We have breaking news, can you talk about it?’ My friend is going to jail? Call the police. What do you mean? I was floored, blown away,” said Candiace, who said she has been in contact with Wendy since the incident.  

What Happened Between Candiace Dillard Bassett & Monique Samuels?

If you’re wondering why tension is still thick between Candiace and Monique, here’s the scoop. Monique Samuels initially exited #RHOP in December 2020 following the conclusion of season 5. She joined the series during season 2 in 2017. Her departure came after her explosive altercation with Candiace, a physical fight involving thrown punches and flying wine glasses that effectively ended their friendship.

Candiace Dillard Bassett
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

After vowing to step away from reality television, Monique surprised fans by returning in a part-time role for season 10 throughout 2025. Dr. Wendy Osefo was among the first cast members to welcome her back. Later in the season, Monique also sat down with Gizelle Bryant, where the two addressed years of lingering tension during a long-overdue lunch. Their conversation revisited old conflicts tied to family rumors and clashing personalities, but the sit-down ended with them eventually rekindling their friendship. 

Sadly, Monique revealed during a December 2025 appearance on Watch What Happens Live that although she was open to making amends with certain cast members, reconciliation with Candiace was off the table, as mending their fractured relationship was not a priority.

Monique Samuels
Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

“There was no relationship, and sometimes, moving on doesn’t mean that you have to reconcile,” Monique said at the time. “Sometimes, you just see people for who they are, and you see your place, and you set your boundaries, and it’s okay to not rekindle something that isn’t meant to be rekindled.”

So what do you think? Will Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels ever truly make amends, or is it really over between these two?

RELATED: #RHOP Reunion Trailer: Angel Defends Her Chaotic Colorado Cast Trip & Karen Warns Wendy To ‘STFU’ Over Her Fraud Firestorm—’You’re Talking Too Much

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Candiace Dillard Bassett monique samuels Newsletter RHOP Trending

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    NFL Pro Bowl Games - Arrivals

    The Zaddiest Looks From The NFL Pro Bowl 2026

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Louis Vuitton show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2019, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 21 Jun 2018

    Travis Scott Raps About Kylie Jenner's Breasts In New Song "Rosary"

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Aged To Perfection — 20 Of The Sexiest Black Male Celebs Over 50

    MadameNoire
    Hoppers Early Access Day asset

    ‘Hoppers’ Exclusive: A Sneak Peek Into The Bonkers Brilliance Of Pixar’s Hilariously Unhinged New Comedy

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Nicki Minaj laughs during President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium
    Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Donald Trump’s ‘No. 1 Fan’ Nicki Minaj Celebrates His Advisor’s Nuptials With Her Hubby Kenneth Petty, Performance By Sexyy Red Goes Viral

    Comment
    Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller Lopez v Stevenson - The Ring 6
    2 Items
    Viral Video  |  lexdirects

    Bye, ‘Big Baby’ Bundles! Boxer Jarrell Miller Victorious Despite Getting His Malleable Muffin Cap Peeled Back, Now There’s Hell Toupée On Social Media

    Comment
    "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3
    R.I.P.  |  lexdirects

    So Sad! Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Announces Death Of Her 10-Month-Old Baby Girl, Codi Dreaux

    Comment
    Cardi B/Stefon Diggs
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Cardi Says Mum’s The Word On Her And Stefon Diggs’ Baby Name, Shuts Down One Rumor Specifically

    Comment
    Camper's Album Release Party
    12 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Yes, Abbbsolutely! Certified R&Baddie Victoria Monét Stuns At Camper’s Star-Studded Album Release Soirée, Sets The Tone For Grammy Weekend

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close