RHOP Reunion Trailer: Angel Defends Her Chaotic Colorado Cast Trip & Karen Warns Wendy To ‘STFU’ Over Her Fraud Firestorm—‘You’re Talking Too Much’

The Season 10 reunion trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac has arrived, teasing a tense sit-down showing Angel Massie defending her controversial cast trip, Dr. Wendy Osefo directly addressing allegations of fraud, and a newly free Karen Huger urging Wendy to keep quiet about her case.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

The three-part #RHOP reunion begins Sunday, Feb. 15, and it opens on a somber note, with host Andy Cohen reflecting on Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband Eddie going from living an aspirational life to facing felony fraud. The preview then cuts to a scene of the spouses discussing their arrest.

“I feel like I’m in a constant nightmare. I’m trying so hard, so scared,” Wendy says. Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Gizelle Bryant checks in with her friend and sorority sister, asking if she’s okay.

“No, I’m not okay, but when you’re in that valley, you see a side of yourself that you’ve never seen before,” Wendy responds. Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Elsewhere in the trailer, Stacey Rusch discusses wearing a Nigerian designer to the reunion, a callback to her recently discovered Nigerian roots, much to Tia Glover’s chagrin, before Andy pivots to the chaotic Colorado cast trip planned by newbie Angel Massie.

“We’ve never ended a season in a gas station,” Andy teases.

Angel attempts to explain what happened, but Gizelle quickly shuts it down.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“Boo, tomato, tomato!” Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Ashley Darby then finds herself under fire over her kiss with Charrisse Jackson Jordan’s son and visibly squirms when Wendy asks if it was “just a kiss.”

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

New Housewife Tia Glover is later shown breaking down while discussing her husband and his limited presence throughout the season.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“I can’t talk about this thing without crying.”

Keiarna Stewart appears clutching the controversial picture frame gifted by her boyfriend Greg, instead of the engagement ring she expected, leading friend of the show, Jassi Harris, to allege that Keiarna actually “stole Greg from his wife.”

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Monique Samuels soon pops up with receipts displayed on her phone, seemingly aimed at Stacey, who has vehemently denied dating Monique’s ex, Chris Samuels.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“I wanted to show this to you,” Monique says. “Wendy, I feel like you are looking at Stacey for her to confess,” Andy adds.

Then comes the big reveal: Karen Huger is back. After spending six months in prison, the Grand Dame returns to her rightful place, seated next to Andy in the first chair.

“Hi Andy, you ladies been behaving?” Karen asks, before turning to Stacey. “Did you lie again this season?”

Things grow tense once more when Karen offers pointed advice to her (former?) friend Wendy.

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

Source: The Real Housewives Of Potomac / Bravo

“You’re talking too much, Wendy,” Karen warns. “I went through, I know. Follow me here, Professor. Shut the f*** up!”

Watch the trailer below!

The three-part #RHOP reunion airs Sundays beginning Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, with uncensored episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“Reunion Part I” airs Sunday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

While the women of Potomac gather to discuss Season 10, the topic on everyone’s mind is Wendy’s recent challenges. Stacey is held accountable for her season of alleged loose truths. Angel confronts the women in regard to her treatment in the friend group. Tensions with Ashley boil over.

“Reunion Part II” airs Sunday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

Ashley continues to defend her shady reaction to Wendy’s legal challenges and is later confronted about other controversial moments. Keiarna gives an update on her life with Greg, only to have Jassi drop an alleged bomb about their relationship. Monique joins the stage and brings evidence against Stacey.

“Reunion Part III” airs Sunday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The women revisit the Colorado trip and Angel explains what could have been done differently. Karen returns and brings her reactions to the season, while also providing updates about her life post-release. Andy questions Wendy about the details of her pending case and Karen gives her some shocking advice.