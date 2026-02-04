Close
Shaboozey Responds To Backlash Over His Grammys Speech

Shaboozey Responds To Backlash Over His Grammys Speech: ‘Foundational Black Americans Built This Country’

Published on February 4, 2026
  • Shaboozey's speech on immigrants building the country failed to recognize the history of enslaved African Americans.
  • Shaboozey clarifies that Foundational Black Americans built this country, and their sacrifice and resilience are undeniable.
  • Shaboozey's Grammy win is a continuation of Black history, standing on the shoulders of those who paved the way.

Shaboozey has responded to fans who were upset by the speech he gave at the 2026 Grammy Premiere Ceremony.

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

At this year’s Grammy Awards, the breakout country star won the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his song “Amen” with Jelly Roll. During his acceptance speech during Sunday’s pre-broadcast event, he declared that “immigrants built this country,” which rubbed some of his fans the wrong way.

Shaboozey paid homage to his Nigerian parents, who immigrated to America, where he was born and raised in Virginia.

“Immigrants built this country, literally. So this is for them,” he said onstage as he accepted his first Grammy. “For all children of immigrants, this is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunities, to be part of a nation that promised freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it. Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions. You give America color, I love y’all so much. Thank you.”

While his recognition of immigrants was appreciated, especially in today’s political climate, some folks on social media pointed out that Shaboozey’s speech failed to recognize the history of many Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved and brought to the United States against their will, especially during Black History Month.

“I understand what Shaboozey was probably trying to say, but my brother in Christ—it’s Black History Month!” one X user wrote on Sunday, Feb. 1. “You have to word that properly if you’re going to bring it up, because the 400 years of building by African-American slaves is such a key part of the story.”

Another fan tweeted: “Just heard Shaboozey’s speech for his Grammy. Congrats to him However, he was incorrect when he said ‘immigrants built this country, literally…’ That is untrue. Immigrants followed the infrastructure that was already here. The wealth & opportunity came off the backs of slaves.”

In response to this criticsm, Shaboozey took to X on Tuesday, Feb. 3, to post an apology in the form of an open letter.

“I want to be clear and unequivocal: Foundational Black Americans built this country. Period,” he began. “My words were not meant to erase, diminish, or overlook that truth, and I sincerely apologize for how they came across. That history, sacrifice, and resilience are undeniable, and I should have been more intentional in honoring that in my moment on stage.”

He went on to point out that he is the first Black winner in the Best Country Duo/Group category, which is “not just my achievement—it is a continuation of Black history.”

“It stands on the shoulders of those who fought, created, and paved the way long before me,” the singer continued. “This moment belongs to all of us.”

