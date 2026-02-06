Close
Celebrity

Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Attend The NFL Honors

Seen On The Super Bowl Scene: Ciara, Gayle King, Druski & More Celebs Cheer On Ballers At The NFL Honors

Published on February 6, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Matthew Stafford named MVP, Mike Vrabel Coach of the Year, and new Hall of Famers announced.
  • Seahawks' Smith-Njigba wins Offensive Player award, but presenter Druski mispronounced his name.
  • NFL Honors sets the stage for Super Bowl LX between the Seahawks and Patriots on February 8.
1 of 10

As Super Bowl LX weekend kicked off, the NFL got an early jolt of excitement from the 15th annual NFL Honors ceremony, which aired live Thursday (Feb. 5) night on NBC and Peacock.

Ciara, Gayle King, and Druski at the NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Michael Loccisano / Christopher Polk

The star-studded event set the tone for the days leading up to The Big Game, bringing together players, legends, and celebrities to celebrate the league’s standout performers.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford emerged as this year’s MVP during a ceremony that blended heartfelt moments with lighthearted fun. From Stafford’s sweet red carpet appearance alongside his family to the emotional “In Memoriam” tribute honoring late NFL icons, the evening struck a balance between celebration and reflection.

With Jon Hamm at the helm as host, the atmosphere stayed lively throughout the night. Famous presenters mingled with Hall of Fame greats—including Druski and Steve Young—as they handed out honors recognizing top contributors from the 2025–2026 NFL season.

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, who is headed to the Super Bowl, earned his second Coach of the Year award. Meanwhile, Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner received the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which honors excellence both on and off the field.

All the 2026 Award Winners At The 15th Annual NFL Honors

MVP — Matthew Stafford (QB), Los Angeles Rams

Coach of the Year — Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Comeback Player of the Year — Christian McCaffrey (RB), San Francisco 49ers

Offensive Player of the Year — Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR), Seattle Seahawks

Defensive Player of the Year — Myles Garrett (DE), Cleveland Browns

Offensive Rookie of the Year — Tetairoa McMillan (WR), Carolina Panthers

Defensive Rookie of the Year — Carson Schwesinger (LB), Cleveland Browns

Assistant Coach of the Year — Josh McDaniels (OC), New England Patriots

Protector of the Year — Joe Thuney (G), Chicago Bears

During the ceremony, Druski took the stage to present the Offensive Player of the Year award. While announcing Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the winner, he repeatedly mispronounced the wide receiver’s last name on live television.

The moment sparked backlash from within the Seahawks organization, with some expressing concern that the mistake detracted from Smith-Njigba’s accomplishment. The receiver was not present at the event and accepted the award through a pre-recorded video, so he was not on stage at the time.

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

As clips of the moment spread online, Druski addressed the situation on social media after the show. He claimed he had not been given proper guidance on how to pronounce Smith-Njigba’s name beforehand.

Druski wrote, “NOBODY TOLD ME HOW TO PRONOUNCE ‘Jaxon Smith-Njigba’ CONGRATS THOUGH!”

Who Was Named To The Pro Football Hall Of Fame At 2026 NFL Honors?

In addition to recognizing the season’s top performers, NFL Honors also revealed the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 2026 class was announced live during Thursday’s broadcast and will be officially inducted ahead of the 2026–2027 season at the annual ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 8.

Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL class of 2026:

Drew Brees (QB)

Roger Craig (RB)

Larry Fitzgerald (WR)

Luke Kuechly (LB)

Adam Vinatieri (kicker)

With NFL Honors now in the books, attention turns to Super Bowl Sunday, when the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will face off on February 8 in Super Bowl LX. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET across NBC and Peacock, followed by the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. ET and kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Hit the flip to see the rest of the night’s red carpet arrivals:

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Puca Nacua

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Gayle King

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Tiffany Haddish

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Too $hort

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Robert Griffin III and Grete Griffin

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Michael Strahan

15th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Robert Irwin

15th Annual NFL Honors
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

Ciara Druski For Your Viewing Pleasure Gayle King News Newsletter Red Carpet Super Bowl

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    2025 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole Drops 'The Fall-Off', Fans Are Begging Him Not To Retire

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Netflix Bridgerton Dinner With Bevy Event

    Netflix Celebrates 'Bridgerton' Royalty At Atlanta's 'Dinner With Bevy' Event

    Global Grind
    ASCAP 18th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

    ‘LL Cool J Tried to Get Me in Rehab’ — Maia Campbell Reveals Her Co-Star’s $60K Offer To Help Her Get Sober

    MadameNoire
    Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 03, 2026

    The New June Ambrose Shoe Drop Is Already Turning Heads

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Latest Stories
    BET Awards 2025 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Da Peach Holder: Da Brat Says She Turned Down ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ Cites Cast Conflict Concerns—’My Temper Is Pretty Short’

    Comment
    Michael asset
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    And The Oscar Goes To…Colman Domingo’s Mind-Blowing Transformation Into Joe Jackson Shatters Social Media, Stirs Up Even More ‘Michael’ Mania

    Comment
    Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    A$AP Rocky Smoothly Sidesteps A Kid’s Question About Marrying Rihanna: ‘You Want Rihanna, Huh?’

    Comment
    Shaboozey and SZA
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Nope, Not SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’ Boo’d Up: SZA & Shaboozey Dating Rumors Debunked

    Comment
    Miss Quad x King
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    It’s A Wrap: ‘Married To Medicine’s’ Miss Quad Confirms Split From King, Her Homegirl Heavenly Slams ‘Attention-Seeking’ Salesman

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close