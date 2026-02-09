Close
Celebrity

Angelo Nelson Killed By White Milwaukee Neighbor

Angelo Nelson: White Milwaukee Man Fatally Shoots Black Neighbor, Goes To Do His Taxes

Published on February 9, 2026
Angelo Nelson
Source: Kenyanta Thomas / GoFundMe

Angelo Nelson should be alive today to bring the joy and happiness that his family members and friends say he brought them for 50 years of his life. Sadly, he’s no longer able to do that because his neighbor killed him.

Dominic Nosacek
Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office / MCSO

According to Law and Crime, Nelson was gunned down by his 31-year-old Milwaukee neighbor, Dominic Nosacek, on Feb. 2. Nosacek turned himself in to the Department of Homeland Security and admitted to the crime, saying, “I just killed a militia, I shot him in the head.”

A criminal complaint states that Nosacek told law enforcement investigators that he was being “harassed” by Nelson, whom he described as a “terrorist.” He said that after he killed Nelson with an AK-47 rifle, he went back into his apartment and did his taxes. When asked by the police, Nosacek openly admitted that he meant to kill Nelson, saying,

“Yeah, because they are militia.”

If you’re thinking to yourself that this white man is unwell, you might be right. Nosacek told police that he had a history of “psychosis and depression,” but he believed that Nelson and another group of unnamed men were blackmailing him.

Nelson’s best friend, D’Juan Hill, spoke exclusively to FOX6:

“It was someone’s own personal mental stability that took my friend from me,” Hill said. “I want the world to know about Angelo Nelson.”

Nelson’s sister Kenyanta Thomas has started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds for Nelson’s funeral and other related expenses.

“Many of you may know about the Passing of my Brother Angelo Nelson, who was murdered on Feburary 2nd 2026 at his apartments,” she wrote.

“This has been a very difficult for our family and very hard on our Mother emotionally and financially. We are asking everyone who loved Angelo if you would be kind to contribute to the funeral cost. Thank you so much.”

At this time, Nosacek has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and bail jumping related to a separate case. His bail has been set at $251,000, and he remains in custody until his next court appearance.

Rest in peace, Angelo Nelson.

